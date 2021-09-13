OMAHA — Sierra Rader led five Norfolk runners finishing among the top 10 individually helping the Panthers claim the girls title at the Omaha Central invite here Saturday.
Norfolk defeated runner-up Omaha Duchesne Academy 45-60 and six other schools at the Walnut Grove Park course.
Rader, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey and Molly Meier finished seventh through 10th, respectively.
Brianne Travis of Lincoln North Star was the overall individual winner in a time of 20 minutes, 29.10 seconds.
In the boys division, sophomore Isaac Ochoa claim first place individually as the Panthers finished second as a team.
Ochoa’s time of 16:10.80 was more than 38 seconds better than runner-up Jimmy Nguyen of Lincoln North Star.
The Panthers will host their annual Norfolk invite at Skyview Park on Friday, Sept. 7.
Girls division: Norfolk 45; Omaha Duchesne Academy 60; Omaha Skutt Catholic 82; Omaha Central 91; Lincoln North Star 102; Omaha Burke 163; Omaha Mercy 203; Bellevue East 210.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Travis, LNS, 20:29.10; 2. Kramper, ODA, 20:39.20; 3. Westfall, OSC, 20:51.30; 4. Richards, OSC, 20:59.00; 5. Hartley, OC, 20:59.10; 6. Wentz, ODA, 21:17.70; 7. Sierra Rader, NHS, 21:28.70; 8. Rachel Mortimer, NHS, 21:29.60; 9. Esther Protzman, NHS, 21:32.80; T10. Paige Godfrey and Molly Meier, 21:33.90.
Other NHS runners: 17. Abby Foster, 22:08.10; 18. Nishyia Ponniah, 22:10.50; 36. Amelia Pinkelman, 23:34.30.
Boys division: Omaha Skutt Catholic 33; Norfolk 53; Lincoln North Star 58; Omaha Burke 89; Omaha Bryan 173; Bellevue East 180; Omaha Central 186; Omaha North 193; Omaha Gross Catholic 204.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NHS, 16:10.80; 2. Nguyen, LNS, 16:48.90; 3. Daniel Yowell, NHS, 17:02.50; 4. Wade, OSC, 17:16.00; 5. Rice, OSC, 17:20.20; 6. Dunaski, LNS, 17:21.00; 7. Richter-Egger, OSC, 17:21.40; 8. Haussler, 17:36.00; OSC; 9. Kennedy, OSC, 17:38.90; 10. Jendro, OB, 17:48.50.
Other NHS runners: 13. Tristen Kittelson, 18:05.20; 14. Cole Uzzell, 18:06.50; 22. Wyatt Mead, 18:41.00; 23. Devan Schmit, 18:51.90; 27. Issac Guenther, 19:06.30; 33. William Reynolds, 19:27.20.