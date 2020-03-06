Norfolk High School boys golf coach Jerry Cover announced late Friday afternoon that he will retire from coaching at the end of the season.
Cover has served as the Panthers' head boys golf coach for 33 years. He also led the NHS girls golf program for 31 years prior to stepping away after the 2012 season. Under his guidance, the girls teams combined for three state championships and nine runner-up finishes, while Norfolk's boys have won their lone state championship in school history along with two runner-up finishes. His teams combined for 23 district championships and 25 conference championships.
“I look forward to watching his final team grow and improve during the final campaign,” Norfolk High activities director Ben Ries said in a press release. “He has been a key figure of the Norfolk High coaching staff for many years. The success and awards he has accumulated is well-deserved.”
Cover was selected as the Nebraska high school golf coach of the year in both 1997 and 2004, and he was a finalist for the National High School Golf Coach of the Year in 2013. Additionally, Cover achieved the Nebraska Coaches Association Level IV Milestone award for boys and girls golf. He was honored as the NCA Lifetime Achievement Award - Swede Hawkins and Del Schoenfish Golf Award recipient in 2014.
“Coach Cover has been instrumental in the development of golf at the local and the state level. On behalf of the Panther activities program, I want to thank Coach Cover for his service and commitment to the Norfolk golf program,” Ries said. “He has set a high standard and I wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life. He will be missed.”