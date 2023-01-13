The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls wrestling teams both defeated Creighton and lost to Summerland during a home triangular on Thursday.
The Knights girls did not lose a match all night but lost the dual to Summerland on tiebreaker F (most forfeit wins 4-2). They won the Creighton dual 30-6.
“CC Kann wrestled two very good matches and pinned both girls,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “It was also good to get Dani Carney back in the lineup and she picked up a quality win over the Arroyo girl (Ammy) from Summerland who just placed third in the big Norm Manstedt meet. We are excited to get Quin Kennel back in the lineup next week.”
Norfolk Catholic’s boys defeated Creighton 33-18 and fell to Summerland 46-18.
Double winners for the Knights were Zachary Foecking at 106 pounds, Mason Dusek at 145 and Sam Johnson at 285.
“Mason Dusek really is starting to wrestle well,” Aschoff said. “He is down to weight and continues to improve. Sam Johnson is really starting to figure out how to wrestle using his weight and will be challenged this weekend.
“All of our guys are really taking what we work on in practice and putting it on the mat. I am really proud of their effort and how hard they battle.”
The Knights boys will be in action in the Cross County invite on Saturday.
Norfolk Catholic will compete in the Battle Creek girls invite on Monday.
GIRLS
Norfolk Catholic 30, Creighton 6
100: Payton Schroeder (CRE) won by forfeit; 105: Double forfeit; 110: Double forfeit; 115: Miranda Headley (NC) won by forfeit; 120: Double forfeit; 125: Jordan Aschoff (NC) won by forfeit; 130: Double forfeit 135: Cecilia Kann (NC) pinned Nyla Wright, 3:11; 140: Double forfeit; 145: Double forfeit; 155: Double forfeit; 170: Double forfeit 190: Danielle Carney (NCA) won by forfeit; 235: Quinlyn Kennel (NC) won by forfeit.
Summerland 25, Norfolk Catholic 24
(Summerland wins by tiebreaker F)
100: Double forfeit; 105: Amor Zermeno (SUM) won by forfeit; 110: Lenora Kester (SUM) won by forfeit; 115: Miranda Headley (NC) won by forfeit; 120: Ashley Melcher (SUM) won by forfeit; 125: Jordan Aschoff (NC) won by forfeit; 130: Double forfeit; 135: Double forfeit; 140: Cecilia Kann (NC) pinned Jadyn Hobbs, 4:28; 145: Double forfeit; 155: Double forfeit; 170: Double forfeit; 190: Danielle Carney (NC) pinned Ammy Arroyo, 4:34; 235: Raina Krebs (SUM) won by forfeit.
Summerland 36, Creighton 0
100: Double forfeit; 105: Lenora Kester (SUM) pinned Payton Schroeder, 0:36; 110: Amor Zermeno (SUM) won by forfeit; 115: Double forfeit; 120: Ashley Melcher (SUM) won by forfeit; 125: Double forfeit; 130: Double forfeit; 135: Double forfeit; 140: Jadyn Hobbs (SUM) pinned Nyla Wright, 0:50; 145: Double forfeit; 155: Double forfeit; 170: Double forfeit; 190: Ammy Arroyo (SUM) won by forfeit; 235: Raina Krebs (SUM) won by forfeit.
BOYS
Norfolk Catholic 33, Creighton 18
106: Zachary Foecking (NC) won by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Joseph Barnell (CRE) pinned Blaise Kann, 5:39; 126: Oliver Daniel (NC) won by forfeit; 132: Carter Fisher (NC) won by forfeit; 138: Jacob Hanvey (CRE) won by forfeit; 145: Mason Dusek (NC) def. Jorgan Condon, 5-3; 152: Noah Morland (NC) won by forfeit; 160: Double forfeit; 170: Double forfeit; 182: Double forfeit; 195: Deric Sayers (CRE) won by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Sam Johnson (NC) pinned Brandon Pavelka, 2:53.
Summerland 46, Norfolk Catholic 18
106: Zachary Foecking (NC) won by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Alex Thiele (SUM) pinned Blaise Kann, 0:49; 126: Ethan Kester (SUM) won by major dec. over Oliver Daniel, 10-2; 132: Jesse Thiele (SUM) pinned Omar Contreras, 3:20; 138: Logan Kester (SUM) won by forfeit; 145: Mason Dusek (NC) pinned Shayne Jenkins, 0:36; 152: Willis Mast (SUM) won by forfeit; 160: AJ Hobbs (SUM) won by forfeit; 170: Matt Umphress (SUM) won by forfeit; 182: Kendrick Schroeder (SUM) won by forfeit; 195: Double forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Sam Johnson (NC) won by forfeit.
Summerland 46; Creighton 15
106: Double forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Alex Thiele (SUM) won by major dec. over Joseph Barnell, 17-5; 126: Ethan Kester (SUM) won by forfeit; 132: Connor Thompson (SUM) won by forfeit; 138: Jesse Thiele (SUM) pinned Jacob Hanvey, 1:59; 145: Jorgan Condon (CRE) def. Logan Kester, 9-4; 152: Willis Mast (SUM)won by forfeit; 160: AJ Hobbs (SUM) won by forfeit; 170: Matt Umphress (SUM) won by forfeit; 182: Kendrick Schroeder (SUM) won by forfeit; 195: Deric Sayers (CRE) won by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Brandon Pavelka (CRE) won by forfeit.