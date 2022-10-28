NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic used a combination of running and big passing plays to get past Yutan 28-14 on Friday night in the C2 opening round playoffs at Veterans Memorial Field.
Yutan, which had shut out four opponents this year, played stingy defense all game, but the Knights were able to score each quarter to remain undefeated.
In the second half, Knight quarterback Carter Janssen connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mason Timmerman and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Borgmann. Yutan’s Braxton Wentworth ran for one touchdown and threw for another.
Norfolk Catholic was hurt by penalties, including two on the same drive that resulted in touchdowns called back. Still, the Knights didn’t turn the ball over. Yutan had two turnovers.
