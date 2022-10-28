Knights win playoff opener

Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar walks the sideline during Friday's game against Yutan.

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic used a combination of running and big passing plays to get past Yutan 28-14 on Friday night in the C2 opening round playoffs at Veterans Memorial Field.

Yutan, which had shut out four opponents this year, played stingy defense all game, but the Knights were able to score each quarter to remain undefeated.

In the second half, Knight quarterback Carter Janssen connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mason Timmerman and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Borgmann. Yutan’s Braxton Wentworth ran for one touchdown and threw for another.

Norfolk Catholic was hurt by penalties, including two on the same drive that resulted in touchdowns called back. Still, the Knights didn’t turn the ball over. Yutan had two turnovers.

VOLLEYBALL: Pierce def. Battle Creek 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

PIERCE — Top-seeded Pierce defended its home court thanks in part to a stout defense led by new career school-record holder Morgan Moeller, as the Bluejays beat Battle Creek 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 to claim the C1-8 subdistrict and advance to this weekend's district final round.

State-ranked teams sweep into D1-4 subdistrict final

Hartington Cedar Catholic, with a hard-earned three-set sweep of Wausa, and Norfolk Catholic, which blew past overmatched Bloomfield in three sets, will meet in the Class D1-4 subdistrict final on Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.