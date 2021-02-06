DAVID CITY — Norfolk Catholic filled 12 weights for the first time this season at the 3A sub-district at David City Aquinas.
As a team, the Knights finished third as seven of the team’s wrestlers qualified for the C3 district set for next Saturday at Centennial High School in Utica.
Two Knights finished second: 106 pounder Dominic Liess and Isaac Wilcox at 285.
Third place winners were Allan Olander at 145, Noah Wattier at 152, Francisco Mendez at 160 and Brandon Kollars at 170.
Meanwhile, Kanyon Talton earned his spot in the district meet with a fourth-place finish at 132.
Mendez achieved two milestones on Friday with his 100th career pin and 150th win.
“The 3A sub was loaded,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “We wrestled well and put ourselves in position to earn a trip to the state meet.
“I was proud of how hard our boys competed. Allan Olander injured his knee at conference and was just cleared to wrestle Friday morning. He competed well having not practiced all week.”
Class C-3A
At David City Aquinas
Team scoring: David City Aquinas 243.5, Milford 201, Norfolk Catholic 105, Malcolm 97, Centennial 78, South Central Nebraska Unified 49, Lincoln Christian 45, Louisville 31.
106: 1. Conner Kohout, MIL, over Dominic Liess, NC, 4-2.
132: 3. Ryan Payne, CEN, over Kanyon Talton, NC, 6-5.
145: 3. Allan Olander, NC, over Cyrus Songster, CEN, 2:51.
152: 3. Noah Wattier, NC, over Jacob Hagemeier, SCNU, 2:50.
160: 3. Francisco Mendez, NC, over Isaac Voboril, MIL, 14-4.
170: 3. Brandon Kollars, NC, over Marcus Eickmeier, AQU, 2:10.
285: 1. Carson Fehlhafer, CEN, over Isaac Wilcox, NC, 6-5.