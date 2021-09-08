Class C No 8 Norfolk Catholic did something on Tuesday night that it could not do last season in four tries. Defeat Lutheran High Northeast.
In a rematch of last year's Class C2 state championship contest, the Knights and Eagles split the first two sets before Norfolk Catholic used some long runs and a balanced hitting attack to down Class C No. 4 Lutheran High, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17.
"Lutheran High is a good team; they put the ball in your court to make the errors, and I thought they did a good job," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "But our girls were able to find ways in that first and third set to get it done and then the fourth set, it was more our team being the more aggresssive team that I know."
The long first set perhaps set the tone for the whole night. Norfolk Catholic led 15-10 after an Addison Corr block, but Lutheran High came roaring back by scoring the next six points and taking the lead.
Five ties and three lead changes later, Mia Furst delivered a Lutheran High kill to knot it at 21-all. Then, the Eagles scored the next three points on Knight attack errors for set point at 24-21.
But Norfolk Catholic would not back down. Kills by Corr and Tiffani Peitz made it 24-23 and a Letizia Fumagalli service ace tied it at 24.
The Knights took the lead on Lutheran High attack error before Kealy Ranslem tied it for the Eagles and a Norfolk Catholic attack error gave Lutheran High at 26-25 advantage.
But two Eagle errors later, the Knights had a one-point lead before Corr slammed a Lutheran High overdig to the other side of the net and provide the winning margin for Norfolk Catholic, 28-26.
"We certainly had a chance to win that first set and that might have made it a completely different match," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "We just are not consistent enough yet. We have to eliminate some errors. We have to find some fight to finish that."
The Eagles bounced back in the second set. After a Lutheran High attack error knotted the set at 18-all, the Eagles outscored the Knights 7-3 the rest of the way, highlighted by a kill by Furst and two each by Lauren Buhrman and Kendra Petersen.
Lutheran High had the early lead in set number three. A Buhrman kill had the Eagles on top 8-4 before Fumagalli - an Italian foreign-exchange student - reeled off nine consecutive points that included three kills by Allison Brungardt and two by Peitz.
A Brungardt service ace put the Knights on top, 17-9 but the Eagles showed resiliency. Buhrman's kill off the block triggered a 9-3 run to pull Lutheran High to within 20-18.
Norfolk Catholic answered by scoring the next four points. Later, Brungardt delivered the final kill on set point to put the Knights on top, two sets to one with a 25-20 win.
"Alli had a great game," Bellar said of Brungardt, "especially passing-wise, because we lean on her quite a bit in serve-recieve."
The Knights never trailed in the fourth set and built as much as a 10-point lead before Pietz ended it with a kill for the 25-17 winning margin.
Brungardt said the Knights were very focused in the third and fourth sets. "We were playing a little bit scared at first," she said. "I think we were a little nervous. But we really brought it together at the end."
Norfolk Catholic's Avery Yosten and Lutheran High's Mia Furst had 14 kills each to lead their respecitve teams.
Saylor Fischer put her Norfolk Catholic teammates in position to be successful by providing 41 set assists.
"I was getting on her because she wasn't leading her hitters," Bellar said. "But as the game got on, Saylor settled in more and she did a good job towards the end of the game."
Lauren Buhrman dished out 23 assists for the Eagles to go along with her eight kills.
Norfolk Catholic dominated at the service lines, recording eight service aces to Lutheran High's one.
"Our serve-receive broke down at times," Gebhardt said, "and we can be a little bit more aggressive in serving."
Norfolk Catholic improved to 4-2 on the year and will host Summerland and Battle Creek in a triangular on Thrusday.
Lutheran High is 4-4 and will take part in the Wakefield Invitational on Thursday with matches against the host Trojans and Ponca.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST 28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (4-2): Saylor Fischer 2k, 41s, 2a; Addison Corr 13k, 2b; Allison Brungardt 13k, 1a; Avery Yosten 14k, 2a, 2b; Letizia Fumagalli 1s, 2a; Tiffani Peitz 10k, 4b; Morgan Miller 1s, 1b; Hannah Hoesing 1a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (4-4): Avery Koeppe 1k; Kealy Ranslem 1k, 14s; Kendra Petersen 13k, 1s; Mia Furst 14k, 1s, 3b; Lauren Buhrman 8k, 23s, 1a; Mia Wiederin 5k; Hannah Fouts 1b; Amber Bockelman 1k, 3s.