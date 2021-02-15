UTICA — Four of Norfolk Catholic’s seven competing wrestlers qualified for state on Saturday in the C-3 district at Centennial High School.
All seven scored points en route to a fifth-place team finish
The Knights’ 285-pounder, Isaac Wilcox, finished second, losing the final in overtime. Dominic Liess (106) finished third while Allan Olander (145) and Francisco Mendez (160) both qualified with fourth-place finishes.
“Allan Olander continues to battle through a knee injury,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “Francisco Mendez broke the single season win record for Norfolk Catholic held by Wyatt Smydra with his 49th win, but finished in 4th in a loaded 160 pound weight class.”
Kanyon Talton (132), Noah Wattier (152) and Brandon Kollars (170) all lost in the heartbreak round.
“I thought we wrestled tough today. I would have loved to win a couple more of those heartbreak rounds,” Aschoff said. “Francisco’s weight was really tough. It would not surprise me if all four of those qualifiers place.”
Class C-3 tournament
David City Aquinas 196.5, Milford 159.5, Logan View 110.5, Cross County/Osceola 80.5, Norfolk Catholic 56, Twin River 54, Centennial 53, Malcolm 41, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 26, South Central Nebraska Unified 23, Ponca 21, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 13, Lincoln Lutheran 11, Palmyra 9, Lincoln Christian 5, Louisville 3.
106: 3. Dominic Liess, NC, over Tyler Shoup, CC/O, 4:21. 120: 3. Zander Kavan, AQU, over Isaac Wegrzyn, LC, 3:00. 126: 3. Dalton Anderson, PON, over John Brodrick, SCNU, 6-4. 145: 3. Trent Stauffer, MIL, over Allan Olander, NC, 5-2.
160: 3. Bryce Reed, CC/O, over Francisco Mendez, NC, 5-3. 170: 1. Jaxson Jones, TR, over Christopher Scdoris, MIL, 9-4. 3. Brayton Jarosik, SCNU, over Hunter Bennett, PON, 4-3. 182: 3. Jed Jones, TR, over Caleb Courter, MAL, 3-2. 285: 1. Carson Fehlhafer, CEN, over Isaac Wilcox, NC, 3-1. 3. Daven Whitley, BRLD, over Kale Nordmeyer, MAL, 4:59.