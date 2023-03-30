The Norfolk Catholic athletic department announced on Wednesday that it has hired Travis Fisher as its head boys wrestling coach for the 2023-24 school year.
Fisher had been an assistant with the wrestling program for the last 15 years.
Henry Aschoff, the previous boys coach, will remain the girls coach and help with the boys team where needed.
“We feel that to continue to grow girls wrestling and serve the boys wrestling program, we needed to give each a dedicated coach,” Norfolk Catholic activities director Jeff Bellar said in a statement. “Both coaches will continue to work together to provide an outstanding experience for our boys and girls wrestlers at Norfolk Catholic.”