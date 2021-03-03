Norfolk Catholic hall of fame celebration set

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic School will hold its sixth Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the celebration dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow.
“Our Hall of Fame Board of Directors agreed that it was appropriate to again move forward with this as an in-person event,” said Jeff Bellar, president of the event’s board of directors. “We are excited to be able to again honor individuals and groups who have exemplified our school within their accomplishments or given back to our school.”
The event is open to the public. For ticket or sponsorship information, contact the advancement office at 402-371-9256 or nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.
This year, the hall of game will induct the individuals and groups who were scheduled to be honored in 2020 until that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding restrictions.
“Our Hall of Fame Board of Directors decided it was prudent to give these honorees their night to be recognized as our new Hall of Fame inductees,” said Nick Benes, development coordinator of Norfolk Catholic School.
“We as a group believed it was appropriate to give these individuals and teams the proper recognition that they were unable to receive last year.”
Those inductees are listed below. In addition, Thomas Landkamer and Wyatt Smydra will receive certificates recognizing them for special contributions to the community.
NC hall-of-fame inductees
- Athlete: Bill Lafleur (1994).
- Alumnus: Jeff Sock (1984).
- Coach/Teacher/Employee: Mary Ellen Crosser and Mike Bivens.
- Contributors: Paul and Karen Schulte Family; Teams: 2006 through 2009 boys cross country; Head coach: Doug Zoucha; assistant coaches: Brian Gall and Scott Goodman.