Norfolk Catholic hall of fame celebration set

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic School will hold its sixth Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the celebration dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow.

“Our Hall of Fame Board of Directors agreed that it was appropriate to again move forward with this as an in-person event,” said Jeff Bellar, president of the event’s board of directors. “We are excited to be able to again honor individuals and groups who have exemplified our school within their accomplishments or given back to our school.”

The event is open to the public. For ticket or sponsorship information, contact the advancement office at 402-371-9256 or nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.

This year, the hall of game will induct the individuals and groups who were scheduled to be honored in 2020 until that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding restrictions.

“Our Hall of Fame Board of Directors decided it was prudent to give these honorees their night to be recognized as our new Hall of Fame inductees,” said Nick Benes, development coordinator of Norfolk Catholic School.

“We as a group believed it was appropriate to give these individuals and teams the proper recognition that they were unable to receive last year.”

Those inductees are listed below. In addition, Thomas Landkamer and Wyatt Smydra will receive certificates recognizing them for special contributions to the community.

NC hall-of-fame inductees

- Athlete: Bill Lafleur (1994).

- Alumnus: Jeff Sock (1984).

- Coach/Teacher/Employee: Mary Ellen Crosser and Mike Bivens.

- Contributors: Paul and Karen Schulte Family; Teams: 2006 through 2009 boys cross country; Head coach: Doug Zoucha; assistant coaches: Brian Gall and Scott Goodman.

Tags

In other news

WSC makes baseball schedule changes

WSC makes baseball schedule changes

WAYNE — Wayne State head baseball coach Alex Koch has announced schedule changes for the Wildcat baseball team this week. Wayne State will now face Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon at noon in a nine-inning contest in Emporia, Kansas.

Norfolk Catholic hall of fame celebration set

Norfolk Catholic hall of fame celebration set

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic School will hold its sixth Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the celebration dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow.

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Six area teams to battle in C1, C2

Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s top two Class C schools are among the favorites to bring home state-championship hardware from the 2021 girls state tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday at venues across Lincoln.

+2
Battle of the Trojans goes to Cedar Catholic

Battle of the Trojans goes to Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wakefield butted heads here at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center in the C2-5 district final with a trip to next week’s Class C2 boys state basketball tournament on the line.

+12
Howells-Dodge boys Lincoln-bound after holding off Mead comeback

Howells-Dodge boys Lincoln-bound after holding off Mead comeback

HOWELLS — The No. 4 seeded Howells-Dodge boys took an early 7-0 lead after a Lance Brester layup, followed by a layup and 3-pointer by senior Jacob Tomcak. That run was enough to hold off an attempted comeback by No. 13 Mead, giving the Jaguars a 43-36 win and a trip to the state tournament.