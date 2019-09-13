Norfolk Catholic cross country invitational

Norfolk Catholic sports NDN logo

Pierce sophomore Alexus Sindelar and Hartington-Newcastle freshman Carson Noecker ran away from their respective fields to win the girls and boys races at the 36th annual Norfolk Catholic invitational on Friday at Skyview Park.

Boone Central's girls proved to be the class of the field, defeating runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa 19-35. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth in the 14-team field with 121 points.

The Osmond boys took home the team championship trophy. The Tigers edged second-place Pierce 61-67. Norfolk Catholic was fifth in the 15-team field with 102 points.

Girls team scores

  1. Boone Central, 19

  2. Bloomfield/Wausa, 35

  3. Hartington-Newcastle, 53

  4. Wayne, 58,

  5. Oakland-Craig, 102

  6. Battle Creek, 107

  7. O'Neill, 114

  8. Norfolk Catholic, 121

  9. Humphrey St. Francis, 128

  10. Crofton, 151

  11. Wisner-Pilger, 195

  12. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 202

  13. Osmond, 227

  14. BRLD, 245

Girls top 15

  1. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20: 24

  2. Jordan Stopak, Boone Central 21:05

  3. Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:24

  4. Alison Stineman, Lutheran High Northeast 21:40

  5. Alicia Weeder, Boone Central 21:48

  6. Morgan Johnson, Boone Central 21:55

  7. Sra Reifenrath, Hartington-Newcastle, 21:59

  8. Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 22:07

  9. Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, 22:11

  10. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 22:13

  11. Sara Burbach, Hartington-Newcastle, 22:13

  12. Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic, 22:24

  13. Autumn Simons, Boone Central, 22:34

  14. Jayda Bernecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 22:37

  15. Ann Woockman, Bloomfield, 22:45

Other Norfolk runners

  1. Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic, 25:14

  1. CC Kann, Norfolk Catholic, 25:14

  1. Morgan Timmerman, Norfolk Catholic, 26:36

Boys team scores

  1. Osmond, 61

  2. Pierce, 67

  3. Hartington-Newcastle, 71

  4. Stanton, 101

  5. Norfolk Catholic, 102

  6. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 104

  7. Wisner-Pilger, 108

  8. Boone Central, 130

  9. Crofton, 137

  10. O'Neill, 143

  11. Wayne, 167

  12. Elkhorn Valley, 202

  13. Madison, 209

  14. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 213

  15. Oakland-Craig, 297

Boys top 15

  1. Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 16:43

  2. Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 17:05

  3. Connor Arens, Crofton, 17:40

  4. Bradley Schindel, Boone Central, 17:45

  5. Gavin Geneski, Pierce, 17:53

  6. Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:58

  7. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 18:01

  8. Abraham Larson, Stanton, 18:06

  9. Addison Smith, Bloomfield/Wausa, 18:14

  10. Mason Bykerk, Osmond, 18:14

  11. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 18:16

  12. Brayden Kathol, Hartington-Newcastle, 18:22

  13. Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 18:25

  14. Payton Biermann, Wisner-Pilger, 18:25

  15. Johnson Chishiba, Osmond, 18:30

Norfolk runners

  1. Travis Kalous, Norfolk Catholic, 19:11

  2. Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic,19:12

  1. Eli Pfeifer, Norfolk Catholic, 19:37

  2. Trey Foecking, Norfolk Catholic, 19:41

  1. Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic, 20:28

  1. Owen Ash, Norfolk Catholic, 20:39

  2. Brady Jackson, Lutheran High Northeast, 20:42

  1. Temo Molina, Lutheran High Northeast, 22:35

