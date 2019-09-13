Norfolk Catholic cross country invitational

Pierce sophomore Alexus Sindelar and Hartington-Newcastle freshman Carson Noecker ran away from their respective fields to win the girls and boys races at the 36th annual Norfolk Catholic invitational on Friday at Skyview Park.
Boone Central's girls proved to be the class of the field, defeating runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa 19-35. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth in the 14-team field with 121 points.
The Osmond boys took home the team championship trophy. The Tigers edged second-place Pierce 61-67. Norfolk Catholic was fifth in the 15-team field with 102 points.
Girls team scores
Boone Central, 19
Bloomfield/Wausa, 35
Hartington-Newcastle, 53
Wayne, 58,
Oakland-Craig, 102
Battle Creek, 107
O'Neill, 114
Norfolk Catholic, 121
Humphrey St. Francis, 128
Crofton, 151
Wisner-Pilger, 195
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 202
Osmond, 227
BRLD, 245
Girls top 15
Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20: 24
Jordan Stopak, Boone Central 21:05
Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:24
Alison Stineman, Lutheran High Northeast 21:40
Alicia Weeder, Boone Central 21:48
Morgan Johnson, Boone Central 21:55
Sra Reifenrath, Hartington-Newcastle, 21:59
Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 22:07
Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, 22:11
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 22:13
Sara Burbach, Hartington-Newcastle, 22:13
Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic, 22:24
Autumn Simons, Boone Central, 22:34
Jayda Bernecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 22:37
Ann Woockman, Bloomfield, 22:45
Other Norfolk runners
Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic, 25:14
CC Kann, Norfolk Catholic, 25:14
Morgan Timmerman, Norfolk Catholic, 26:36
Boys team scores
Osmond, 61
Pierce, 67
Hartington-Newcastle, 71
Stanton, 101
Norfolk Catholic, 102
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 104
Wisner-Pilger, 108
Boone Central, 130
Crofton, 137
O'Neill, 143
Wayne, 167
Elkhorn Valley, 202
Madison, 209
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 213
Oakland-Craig, 297
Boys top 15
Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 16:43
Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 17:05
Connor Arens, Crofton, 17:40
Bradley Schindel, Boone Central, 17:45
Gavin Geneski, Pierce, 17:53
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:58
Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 18:01
Abraham Larson, Stanton, 18:06
Addison Smith, Bloomfield/Wausa, 18:14
Mason Bykerk, Osmond, 18:14
Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 18:16
Brayden Kathol, Hartington-Newcastle, 18:22
Graysen Schultze, Osmond, 18:25
Payton Biermann, Wisner-Pilger, 18:25
Johnson Chishiba, Osmond, 18:30
Norfolk runners
Travis Kalous, Norfolk Catholic, 19:11
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic,19:12
Eli Pfeifer, Norfolk Catholic, 19:37
Trey Foecking, Norfolk Catholic, 19:41
Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic, 20:28
Owen Ash, Norfolk Catholic, 20:39
Brady Jackson, Lutheran High Northeast, 20:42
Temo Molina, Lutheran High Northeast, 22:35