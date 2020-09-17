Norfolk Catholic sports NDN logo

For the first time this season, a city school has had to cancel a varsity athletic event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norfolk Catholic had to cancel its football game scheduled for Friday night at top-ranked Oakland-Craig due to what coach Jeff Bellar called “a COVID-19 issue.” He said he could not confirm any additional information about the matter.

“Hopefully it passes by quick and we’ll be back at it next week,” he said.

The Knights are scheduled to host Ponca next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Oakland-Craig is now seeking a replacement game for this weekend.

It isn't the first one this week for an area school. Plainview had to cancel this week's game at Hartington-Newcastle, and the Wildcats — which already missed back-to-back weeks because of its own COVID-19 issues — are now scheduled to play at Woodbine, Iowa, on Friday.

