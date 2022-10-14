PENDER — The Norfolk Catholic boys won the Class D-3 district title while medaling all five runners on Thursday.
The Knights finished with 24 points. Lyons-Decatur Northeast (34) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (37) also qualified as teams for next week’s state meet in Kearney.
Norfolk Catholic was led by Alec Foecking’s fifth-place finish in 18 minutes, 23 seconds. He was followed by four teammates within 32 seconds — Yair Santiago (ninth, 18:41.1), Dominic Liess (12th, 18:48.3), Jonah Ash (13th, 18:50.0) and Nathan Kalous (15th, 18:54.9).
Ponca’s Brody Taylor was the individual medalist by finishing in 17:23.3.
In the girls competition, two-time defending state champion Jordyn Arens led Crofton to a district title. She won the individual gold in 19:18.1, almost 1:07 ahead of Homer’s Lilly Harris.
Homer and Oakland-Craig also qualified as teams.
Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kann will run in Kearney after finishing ninth in 22:00.1. Lutheran High Northeast’s lone member of its girls team also qualified. Callie Fisher placed 11th in 22:26.1.
Class D-3
Boys results
Team scoring: Norfolk Catholic 24, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37, Oakland-Craig 50, Pender 66, Homer 73, Stanton 73, Wisner-Pilger 78, Crofton 81, Madison 97, Ponca 100, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 101, Lutheran High Northeast 109, Randolph 142.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Brody Taylor, PON, 17:23.3; 2, Gannon Walsh, PEN, 17:45.7; 3, Cale Schlichting, LDNE, 18:02.80; 4, Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 18:11.5; 5, Alec Foecking, NC, 18:23.0; 6, Dawson Meyer, OC, 18:33.4; 7, Tyler Olson, LCC, 18:39.2; 8, Lakeyven Smith, Omaha Nation, 18:40.9; 9, Yair Santiago, NC, 18:41.1; 10, Kolton Kralik, GACC, 18:42.5; 11, Chance Mock, LDNE, 18:46.7; 12, Dominic Liess, NC, 18:48.3; 13, Jonah Ash, NC, 18:50.0; 14, Preston Rose, LCC, 18:52.9; 15, Nathan Kalous, NC, 18:54.9.
Lutheran High Northeast results: 23, Kolby Nielsen, 19:55.6; 36, David Rodriguez, 20:43.6; 56, Andrew Bucklew, 23:24.9; 61, Zachary Baumann, 24:13.0.
Girls results
Team scoring: Crofton 13, Homer 23, Oakland-Craig 29, Wisner-Pilger 49, Tri County Northeast 52, Norfolk Catholic 54, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 79, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Madison 106.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Jordyn Arens, CRO, 19:18.1; 2, Lilly Harris, HOM, 20:25.0; 3, Alea Rasmussen, WP, 21:03.6; 4, Chaney Nelson, OC, 21:21.7; 5, Sophia Wortmann, CRO, 21:22.8; 6, Carolyn Magnusson, OC, 21:26.2; 7, Rylie Arens, CRO, 21:49.3; 8, Madison McKie, STA, 21:55.0; 9, C.C. Kann, NC, 22:00.1; 10, Elizabeth Wortmann, CRO, 22:12.6; 11, Callie Fisher, Lutheran High Northeast, 22:26.1; 12, Tori Gaarder, HOM, 22:27.09; 13, Jovee Valentin, HOM, 22:48.1; 14, Rhyanne Mackling, TCNE, 22:59.7; 15, Emily Guenther, CRO, 23:07.0.
Other Norfolk Catholic results: 20, Jordan Aschoff, 23:51.5; 35, Miranda Headley, 27:59.3.