WAYNE — The Norfolk Catholic boys and Wayne girls won championship trophies in the Wayne Invitational on Monday.
As expected, Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the boys race over the 5,000-meter course in a time of 15 minutes, 37 seconds, which was 2 minutes, 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Dyami Berridge of Winnebago. Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic finished third.
The Knights placed all of their varsity runners in the top 11. Trey Foecking was fifth, Dalton Brunsing finished seventh, Alec Foecking was ninth and Yair Santiago, 11th.
Norfolk Catholic easily won the team race over runner-up Hartington-Newcastle, 24-49.
Pender freshman Kairece Morris won girls race in a time of 21 minutes, 28 seconds. Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer was close behind to take second place in 21:30. CC Kann paced the Norfolk Catholic effort, finishing eighth in 22:41.
All five of Wayne’s runners finished in the top 11 as the Blue Devils edged runner-up Pierce for the team title, 20-26. Freshmen Kyla and Jala Krusemark paced Wayne with fourth and fifth-place finishes.
wayne invitational
Boys division: Norfolk Catholic 24; Hartington-Newcastle 49; Pierce 58; Wayne 69; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 78; Pender 112; Winnebago 112; Ponca 118.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 15:37; 2. Dyami Berridge, Bago, 17:47; 3. Ben Hammond, NC, 18:02; 4. Jesus Zavala, WAY, 18:09; 5. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:12; 6. Brody Taylor, PON, 18:13; 7. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:17; 8. Chris Efta, PIE, 18:30; 9. Alec Foecking, NC, 19:01; 10. Preston Rose, LCC, 19:20; 11. Yair Santiago, NC, 19:22; 12. Parker Albers, H-N, 19:35; 13. Dillon Olson, LCC, 19:36; 14. Brock Bolling, PIE, 19:38; 15. Cole Rosener, H-N, 19:41.
Other Norfolk Catholic runners: 16. Ty Lammers, 19:47; 17. Sam Speidel, 19:55; 18. Nathan Kalous, 20:02; 21. Owen Ash, 20:05; 22. Nolan Thramer, 20:19.
Girls division: Wayne 20; Pierce 26; Hartington-New. 39.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Kairece Morris, PEN, 21:28; 2. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 21:30; 3. Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:40; 4. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 21:42; 5. Jala Krusemark, WAY, 21:56; 6. Payten Simmons, PIE, 22:05; 7. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 22:25; 8. CC Kann, NC, 22:41; 9. Alexis Bodlak, PEN, 22:58; 10. Frantzdie Barner, 23:27; ; 11. Olivia Hanson, WAY, 23:45; 12. Gina Wragge, PIE, 23:51; 13. Kaylee Olson, PIE, 23:51; 14. Ava Noecker, H-N, 23:53; 15. Norah Armstrong, WAY, 24:07.
Other Norfolk Catholic runners: 20. Jordan Aschoff, 25:28; 26. Miranda Headley, 30:28.