Norfolk Catholic boys stop four-game skid

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team won for the first time since opening night when they outscored Boone Central 78-66 on Friday night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
For the Knights, the victory stopped a four-game skid in which they had lost to four-straight teams that are either 4-1 or 5-1 early in the season.
Four Knights finished in double figures: Jackson Clausen led with 17 points, Preston Burbach scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and Alex Lammers scored all 14 of his in the second half. Brennen Kelley chipped in 10 points.
Ryan Kramer led Boone Central with 13 points, while Logan Hodges tacked on 11 and Carsten Bird 10.
Norfolk Catholic (2-4) is off until the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in Tilden starting next Friday.
Boone Central 19 16 22 14 — 66
Norfolk Catholic 18 20 21 19 — 78
BOONE CENTRAL (1-5): Dylan Korth 6; Logan Hodges 11; Ryan Kramer 13; Chase Thieman 6; Alex Christo 3; Carsten Bird 10; Blaine Young 5; Dustin Andreasen 2; Braden Benes 5; Calvin Webster 5.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-4): Preston Burbach 15; Cayden Cunningham 4; Alex Lammers 14; Travis Kalous 3; Brennen Kelley 10; Ben Hammond 3; Nate Brungardt 3; Jackson Clausen 17; Cameron Bettenhausen 3; Mason Timmerman 6.