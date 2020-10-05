COLUMBUS — Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic took second place in the Columbus Classic on Saturday at Columbus Scotus.
The Knights swept Blair and the host Shamrocks before falling in straight sets to Kearney Catholic, the No. 3-ranked Class C1 team in the state according to the Omaha World-Herald, 25-18, 25-27.
Sophomore Channatee Robles led Norfolk Catholic in kills in all three matches.
Norfolk Catholic was the only Class C2 school in the tournament. The other seven are in classes B and C1.
The Knights are 12-4 and in action again on Tuesday at David City Aquinas.
Norfolk Catholic 2
Blair 0
Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic cruised to a 25-16, 25-13 win over Blair. Channatee Robles’ nine kills led Norfolk Catholic. Mary Fennessy recorded two blocks and Avery Yosten two ace serves in the win. Carly Marshall handed out 23 set assists. Addison Corr, Taylor Kautz, Marshall and Yosten each tallied four digs.
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 2, Columbus Scotus 0
Channatee Robles put down a team-high 10 kills and three blocks as Norfolk Catholic topped Columbus Scotus 25-21, 27-25. Anna Neuhalfen fired two ace serves in the win. Taylor Kautz and Addison Corr each tallied 14 digs, while Carly Marshall was credited with 22 set assists.
Championship
Kearney Catholic 2,
norfolk Catholic 0
Norfolk Catholic fell to Kearney Catholic 25-18, 27-25 in the championship match. Channatee Robles finished with nine kills to lead Norfolk Catholic. Mary Fennessy added two blocks, while Carly Marshall tallied seven digs and 20 set assists.