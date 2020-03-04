No doubt as St. Mary’s seals return to state

NDN basketball
VALENTINE — No. 5-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s left no doubt in a 74-42 victory over Hyannis in the Class D2-5 district final here Tuesday night.
It is the first time St. Mary’s has been at state since qualifying five times in six seasons from 2008 to 2013, including the 2012 Class D1 title.
“We started the season 0-2, but they never quit. They stuck with the process,” coach Luke Bulau said. “It was a long season. We had a lot of young kids who came to work every day,” he said.
Aidan Hedstrom scored a game-high 26 points. Adam Everitt had 12 points, including 10 of 10 free throws, and Blake Benson added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Cardinals will enter the state tournament having won 14 of its last 15 games, including the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament. The lone loss in that time was a rematch with Atkinson West Holt, which advanced to the Class D1 district finals.
“You could tell late in the season we were focused and got down to business,” Bulau said.
Bulau added that his team will spend the next week shoring up a few things.
“We’ll especially work on defense, watch film ... and let the guys understand the kind of atmosphere down there and to take it all in and make some noise once we get down there,” he said.
 
Class D2-5 district final
Hyannis 8 13 16 5 — 42
O’Neill St. Mary’s 16 22 19 17 — 74
HYANNIS (15-7): Monte Bailey 4; Liam Kostman 2; Max Kostman 10; Wyatt Phillips 8; Brock Nollette 10; Chase Vinton 6; Jhet Holthus 2.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (19-5): Isaac Everitt 1; Tate Thompson 6; Blake Benson 11; Gabe Pribil 4; Connor Semin 7; Ethan Shoemaker 3; Charles Barlow 4; Adam Everitt 12; Aidan Hedstrom 26.
 
 

