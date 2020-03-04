No doubt as St. Mary’s seals return to state
VALENTINE — No. 5-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s left no doubt in a 74-42 victory over Hyannis in the Class D2-5 district final here Tuesday night.It is the first time St. Mary’s has been at state since qualifying five times in six seasons from 2008 to 2013, including the 2012 Class D1 title.“We …
COLUMBUS — The Osmond Tigers took complete control in the D1-4 district title game as they cruised past the McCool Junction Mustangs 63-33 at Central Community College.
STROMSBURG — The wait of 23 years to the state basketball tournament is over for the St. Paul boys basketball team.
ORD – With a key stop at the buzzer, Fullerton made a little school history on Tuesday.
GREELEY — For the sixth time in 11 years, the top-seeded Adams Central boys basketball team will make the trip to Lincoln to compete in the state tournament after winning the Class C-1, District 1 title Tuesday night over O’Neill 61-22 at Central Valley High School.
ALBION — It was obvious from the outset that nothing was going to stop Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — or senior Noah Schutte, for that matter.
ALBION — Tuesday was a historic night in more than one way for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Scott Frost tells the story that when he arrived at Nebraska in December 2017, he and his staff inherited just four scholarship receivers. They prefer to carry 10 or 11.
