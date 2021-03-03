LINCOLN — Two weeks ago, Winnebago believed it was little more than an afterthought, a No. 16 seed going on the road to play top-seeded Malcolm.
Now? The Indians are a win away from a berth in the Class C1 championship game.
Winnebago made a 17-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter stand the rest of the way, and the No. 8-seeded Indians took down No. 1-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic 48-46 in a Class C1 quarterfinal stunner at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Or, maybe it wasn't quite that stunning, considering Winnebago had knocked off the No. 1 seed in the previous round.
Winnebago, which led by as many as eight early in the second half, found themselves trailing 43-41 until two layups in the final 65 seconds turned the tide.
First, it was Natasha Deal, who had a game-high 16 points, who was wide open down low and scored off a nifty pass from Keisha Snyder with 1:05 left to tie the game. Less than 20 seconds later, Sylvia Valentino got a steal from near midcourt and drove the rest of the way for an easy layup with 46 seconds left to give the underdogs the lead.
Lucy Ghaifan, who had a team-high 14 points for GICC, hit 1 of 2 free throws moments later, but Madeline Cleveland answered with two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for a 47-44 lead.
GICC had the ball after a timeout on the next possession, and the Crusaders opted for a quick two by Chloe Cloud with nine seconds to play. With 5.0 showing on the clock, Snyder hit the first of two free throws. GICC got the rebound and a good shot off before the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim short to set off a crazed celebration for Winnebago.