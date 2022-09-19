WINONA STATE — Double-doubles from Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker highlighted No. 3 Wayne State’s 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 win over Winona State here Saturday.
The Wildcats also got a season-high nine kills from freshman outside hitter Taylor Bunjer while improving to 4-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 14-0 overall.
The Warriors dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the NSIC.
The opening set saw the Wildcats score five straight points to snap a 17-17 tie as WSC went on to finish with a 25-21 first set victory.
Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer had five kills to pace WSC.
The Warriors evened the match at 1-1, using two aces and three blocks in their set two win.
Set three saw Wayne State force Winona State into eight errors while also recording three service aces. Wildcat sophomore Havyn Heinz had two service aces while Taylor Bunjer was a perfect 3 for 3 on kills.
The fourth set saw Wayne State forced eight Winona State attack errors for the third time in four sets. Trailing 21-19, WSC stormed back to take a 24-22 lead following a solo block from Taya Beller. Winona State battled back to force extra points at 24-24, but WSC closed the set with kills from Beller to seal the win.
Wayne State finished the match hitting .178 while holding Winona State to a .122 percentage. Both teams had 52 kills, but the ‘Cats forced nine more errors against Winona State (29-20).
Cada had 14 kills and 15 digs while Walker handed out 45 assists with 13 digs. Beller added 13 kills with Brahmer recording 11 to go with six blocks. Senior libero Jessie Brandl had 24 digs.
The Wildcats will be on the road again next weekend visiting No. 6 St. Cloud State Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 2 p.m.