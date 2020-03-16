NJCAA cancels spring sports season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – National Junior College Athletic Association President and CEO Christopher Parker announced on Monday that the NJCAA has made the decision to cancel all spring competition beginning March 16 due to the impact of COVID-19.
The decision includes Northeast Community College athletics.
In a press release sent by the NJCAA, Parker said, "in light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year. As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sports competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athletes who were enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
Northeast Community College extended its winter break until March 22 to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to its students and employees.