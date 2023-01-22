Ninety-five Northeast student-athletes named to academic all-region team

AMES, Iowa – The 2022 fall semester proved to be another successful one in the classroom for Northeast Community College student-athletes across all eight athletic programs. Ninety-five student-athletes were named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Association (ICCAC) Academic All-Region Team.
First-team performers earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) or above, while second-team members earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49 GPA.
The following student-athletes earned the distinction of academic all-region by the ICCAC:
Baseball
First team: Christian Carew, Eli Crnkovich, Elijah Elsbecker, Austin Den Hoed, Cade Grevengoed, Dane Mediger, Korben Rich, Gabriel Rodriguez, Tom Shakespeare, Chase Smith, Harrison Taubert, Nick Vilims, Oliver Ward, Derek Woolwine, Rusty Wortman, Pierce Wright, Kaden Young, Nate Zyzda.
Second team: Caden Corcoran, Darius Hagen, Matt Kitzman, Nick Miszuk.
Men's basketball
First team: Ben Hammond, Hunter Oestreich, Saheed Sanusi.
Second team: Emaniel Alexandre, Jared Lopez, Tanner Oestreich.
Women's basketball
First team: Alexis Bliven, Autumn Dickmander, Analyssa Maldonado, Lexi Schroder, Shelby Walsh.
Second team: Stevi Fallis, Marta Pons, Allison Richards, Marissa Ritchey.
Men's golf
First team: Emmet Hansen, Rockney Peck, Kody Sander, Jackson Schwanebeck, Tanner Walling.
Second team: Riley Kuehn, Santiago Valdes.
Men's soccer
First team: Luca Baltzer, Conor Carew, Tomas Espinoza, Aleix Girol, Fabian Hasler, Jamie Le Comte, Chad Le Roux, Carlos Jimenez.
Second team: Sergio Aspas, Ewen Guillermo, Tom Hennah, Jeevan Purewal.
Women's soccer
First team: Kyler Bowman, Jaidyn Cavalieri, Erica Derby, Julie Derenemesnil, Chelsea Dolbel, Danielle Greginger, Romeni Gurmendi, Kailey Lincoln, Taryn O'Brien, Carolin Stahlmann, Hannah Thornell, Aidyn Woodall.
Second team: Oceanna Solis, Delaney Wells.
Softball
First team: Abby Balfour, Madison Berger, Mia Eickhoff, Alexis Folks, Lauryn Gill, Morgan Kleinschmit, Ahdriana Medrano, Nikki Peters, Emilee Spitz.
Second team: Alysaa Bottorff, Amanda Gonzales, Josie Knust, Makynzie Loftus.
Volleyball
First team: Karley Heimes, Leah Levin, Cadence Kramer, Kiara Krusemark, Lily Otten, Sydney Redden, Erin Schwanebeck, Savannah Siebrandt, Sydney Stelling.
Second team: Lindey Coble, Kaitlyn Nelson.