Despite the Nebraska School Activities Association’s vote to allow high school fall sports in the state, there are still questions whether Omaha Public Schools will go along with it.
However, there are no such questions for Norfolk High School. Activities director Ben Ries said in a statement that the Panthers would begin fall practice Monday, the first day allowed by the NSAA.
“We are proceeding with all fall activities on Aug. 10,” he said. “Some activities may need to progress into full practice groups. All activities will have safety procedures in place.”
Ries did not elaborate on the modifications.
If Omaha Public high schools decline to offer fall sports, it would affect Norfolk’s schedules. For example, the football team is scheduled to host Omaha South to open its season on Aug. 28. The Panthers’ schedule also includes Benson and Bryan as Omaha Public opponents.
Other Omaha Public high schools are Burke, Central, North, Northwest and South.
“All summer, we told kids that everything they have done this summer was in an assumption that we will do everything the way it is on the schedule,” Norfolk High football coach Tom Olson said. “That being said, everything could still change. I’m not holding my breath. We’re preparing like everything is normal and then we will adjust as it comes if we need to.”
Omaha Public Schools superintendent Cheryl Logan told a neighborhood association meeting Thursday night that with her decision on fall sports on Friday, “it’s going to make our athletes mad.”
“We can have either school or (sports), but we can’t have both,” Logan said on a Zoom meeting with the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance.
Logan led into her comments on athletics by mentioning how OPS has created a contact tracing team. It was needed this week, she said, “because of volume during the summertime.”
“We already could see that with our athletics,” Logan said. “We sacrificed the beginning of the school year so that we could have athletics in the city. Another very bad move.
“I’ll be sharing with the board tomorrow the very bad news, and our athletes are going to be mad.”
Logan said OPS earlier in the week quarantined 17 people in one school off “one very close contact.”
OPS could either start fall sports late, with Aug. 31 pushed by administrators to the NSAA and the Metro Conference at meetings earlier this week, or cancel fall sports entirely.
At the Metro Conference meeting for athletic directors on Wednesday, all member schools not in OPS said they were planning to start fall sports workouts on time on Monday.
Summer workouts for high school sports reopened statewide in two phases, on June 1 for weight rooms and conditioning, and July 1 for contact sports activity. In each instance, OPS didn’t start immediately.
Editor’s note: The World-Herald News Service contributed to this report.