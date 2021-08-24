COLUMBUS — The Norfolk girls golf team finished third out of the teams participating in the Columbus Girls Golf Triangular on Monday.

The Panthers finished with a team score of 438 strokes. Becca Asbury led the team and finished eighth among all players with a 107.

Columbus won the team competition with a score of 327. Sarah Lasso of Columbus finished with the best score among players with a 79.

Team results:

Columbus 327, Fremont 427, Norfolk 438.

Top 10 players

1. Sarah Lasso, COL, 79; 2. Jacey Hughes, COL, 88; 3. Ansley Giesselman, FRE, 91; 4. Kaidence Spiegel, COL, 94; 5. Jersey Odgaard, COL, 102; T-6 Miriam Huss, FRE, 105; T-6. Emma Benson, FRE, 105; 8. Becca Asbury, NOR, 107; 9. Brooke Burbach, NOR, 108; 10. Josalyn Bice, COL, 109.

Norfolk finishers

Mailin Bertus, 111; Kyla Robinson, 112; Ashtyn Magnussen, 122.

Tags

In other news

Northeast volleyball team competes at RKP Invite

Northeast volleyball team competes at RKP Invite

BEATRICE — The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell to Highland Community College in three sets, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-9 on Saturday at the RKP Invite in Beatrice. In the final match of the day, the Hawks (1-3) fell to Cloud County Community College in three sets, 27-25, 25-16 and 25-19.