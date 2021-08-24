COLUMBUS — The Norfolk girls golf team finished third out of the teams participating in the Columbus Girls Golf Triangular on Monday.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 438 strokes. Becca Asbury led the team and finished eighth among all players with a 107.
Columbus won the team competition with a score of 327. Sarah Lasso of Columbus finished with the best score among players with a 79.
Team results:
Columbus 327, Fremont 427, Norfolk 438.
Top 10 players
1. Sarah Lasso, COL, 79; 2. Jacey Hughes, COL, 88; 3. Ansley Giesselman, FRE, 91; 4. Kaidence Spiegel, COL, 94; 5. Jersey Odgaard, COL, 102; T-6 Miriam Huss, FRE, 105; T-6. Emma Benson, FRE, 105; 8. Becca Asbury, NOR, 107; 9. Brooke Burbach, NOR, 108; 10. Josalyn Bice, COL, 109.
Norfolk finishers
Mailin Bertus, 111; Kyla Robinson, 112; Ashtyn Magnussen, 122.