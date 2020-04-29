New date for Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board (NSBEB) together with the City of Kearney and University of Nebraska at Kearney agreed upon the new date for the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
The game will be played Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Kearney.
The leadership of the key stakeholders came together via teleconference, joined by NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald and agreed on the new schedule.
This decision was taken based on the three main considerations and in line with the principles established by the NSBEB on March 23, 2020 and re-confirmed at its meeting April 28, 2020:
To protect the health of the student-athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.
To safeguard the collective interests of the student-athletes, their parents, and coaches.
The statewide Nebraska sports and academic calendar.
These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.