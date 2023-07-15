The Northeast Nebraska Junior Golf Tour is off to a good start in its first year of existence.
The NENJGT began play in early June and has held a weekly stop at six different area courses. Wayne Country Club and Hartington Golf Club will host the final two events before the tour championships Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Thursday, Aug. 3, at Norfolk Country Club.
“So far, it has been awesome,” NENJGT tournament director Lance Kosch said. “The last few tournaments, we have had right at 80 kids compete each week. We have had nothing but positive comments about it so far. It has been going really smooth so far.”
The July 5 tournament, for example, was really good at Evergreen Hills near Battle Creek, Kosch said.
“I think it was a little bit more challenging with all the native grass and looking for golf balls,” Kosch said. “It took just a little bit longer, but, again, it was just a really good day that we had.”
There are about 115 boys and girls registered for the tour with an average of 75 players in each tournament.
Kosch said the competitiveness of the tournament has grown each week as there are many different levels of skills from the golfers registered.
“Of course, they are having fun,” Kosch said. “I think overall, we are seeing a lot of competitiveness.”
Kosch said the tournaments so far have definitely exceeded expectations.
“I figured maybe 40 to 50 kids per tournament, and the number just continues to go up, which is awesome,” he said. “I think (the kids) are having a great time (on the course), and I think it is nice for the parents, too, being local. All of our tournaments are within an hour of Norfolk. That has been a big draw for us.”
The next tournament will be held at Wayne Country Club on Monday, July 17 in Wayne.