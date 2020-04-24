The Nebraska American Legion athletic committee has officially canceled all area and state postseason tournaments because of coronavirus concerns.
All tournament host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season. A statement on the Legion website says it’s still possible that some games could be played this season.
“It is the intention of the committee to hold as much of or any part of a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows,’’ the statement says. “And to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.’’
The national Legion office canceled all eight regionals and the World Series earlier this month.