LINCOLN — One of the most decorated players in Husker football history is leaving UNO to run Nebraska’s athletic department.
Trev Alberts, NU’s only Butkus Award winner, takes over at Nebraska after a 12-year administrative tenure at UNO. He replaces Bill Moos — who retired with 18 months left on his five-year contract — and assumes the role at a moment when the football program he once played for has posted four straight losing seasons.
UNO didn’t have a football program for the last 10 years of Alberts’ tenure after he cut that program — along with wrestling — as part of a decision to take UNO athletics to Division I. Alberts stayed at UNO 10 more years after those calls and was passed over for the NU AD job in 2012 when Shawn Eichorst succeeded Tom Osborne, and 2017 when Moos was hired.
Now the Nebraska job belongs to Alberts. NU was planning a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, and Alberts was meeting with Husker coaches Wednesday morning.
“It is such a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to lead Husker athletics,” Alberts said in a statement. “UNL has incredibly talented coaches and student-athletes, and a fan base like no other program in the country. The future of Big Red is bright. I can’t wait to join the Husker athletics team and get going.”
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who hired Alberts after a 2½-week search, lauded Alberts’ passion for Nebraska and college athletics.
“He knows how to help build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success,” Green said in a statement. “He knows how to navigate the complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student-athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field. I am so pleased to welcome this Husker back home to Husker Nation.”
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Alberts “understands the special role that Husker athletics plays in the state.”
“And he knows firsthand the discipline and hard work necessary to compete with the best,” Carter said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that we have found someone in the Nebraska family to lead our student-athletes, coaches and staff forward.”
Alberts’ hiring comes one week before Big Ten media days — where athletic directors tend to meet — so his first high-profile public duty will likely be that. His football coach, Scott Frost, will be there as well.
Like Frost, Alberts knows what it’s like to win as a Husker.
In 1993, Alberts posted one of the best defensive seasons in school history when he had 96 tackles, 21 for loss and 15 sacks as a rush end. He was named a first-team All-American, the Butkus Award winner and an Academic All-American. He saved his best NU performance for last, when he posted three sacks with a dislocated elbow in an 18-16 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
A first-round NFL draft pick, Alberts saw his pro career derailed by injuries. After his short NFL career, Alberts was a college football analyst for several TV networks before becoming the AD at UNO.
Now, at 50 years old, Alberts returns to his alma mater.
Alberts made a salary of $255,000 in 2020 as UNO's athletic director. Moos, his predecessor at Nebraska, was due to make $1.15 million in 2021.