LINCOLN — The Nebraska high school boys basketball tournament will be played this week, but without the general public allowed to attend.

The NSAA accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation that only immediate family members be allowed admittance to the six class tournament for 48 schools at four sites on Thursday.

Nebraska education officials will continue to meet with Lincoln and state officials to develop a plan for players, coaches and families for the tournament, which is to begin Thursday.

The decision comes in light of a Crofton student testing positive for the conoravirus disease after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

