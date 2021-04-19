LINCOLN — In his 39 seasons as a head football coach, Jeff Bellar has experienced a lot.
A state-record nine state championships at Norfolk Catholic, five state runner-up finishes, 35 playoff appearances and six undefeated teams top his résumé.
It’s why Bellar, Nebraska’s all-time leader in career football coaching victories with 369, made it to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday along with the rest of the 2020 class during the NHSSHOF’s annual induction ceremony at Lincoln East.
But the past two years have been like no other for Bellar. In 2019, the Knights struggled to a 3-6 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1995.
Last fall, Bellar, like every football coach in the state, had to deal with COVID-19 — the protocols, the quarantines and shutdowns. Bellar caught the virus, as did a number of his players, resulting in the cancellation of the Knights’ game against 2019 state champion Oakland-Craig in Week 4.
Bellar said everything that’s happened the past two years offered a perspective on the sport that perhaps wasn’t as clear to him before.
“Just the chance to play and compete; you can’t take any of it for granted,” Bellar said.
Despite the losing record and staying home from the playoffs in 2019, Bellar still considered it a successful season.
“We had great kids who were fun to be around,” Bellar said. “They worked hard and did everything we asked of them in practice. We had a very tough schedule (two teams went 9-0 in the regular season, two more went 8-1 and another was 7-2), and I felt like our kids went out and gave a great effort every week.”
Things went better in 2020 as the Knights went 6-3, losing in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs to Aquinas.
While the past two years have been challenging, Bellar says retirement hasn’t crept into the conversation yet.
“At some point, I’ll have to give this up, but I still enjoy going to practice, working with the kids and putting in the time during the summer and offseason,” said Bellar, Norfolk Catholic’s athletic director. “When you look back, I’ve really been blessed with some great assistant coaches who have been with me for years, some really outstanding athletes, and parents and families who have supported the school and bought into what we’re trying to do here.”
Bellar is part of a star-studded Hall of Fame class that includes Olympic volleyball player and former Husker All-American Jordan Larson and former Nebraska football players Tony Veland and John Gibson.
Also being honored are athletes Emily Anderson Hansen, Dawn Crinklaw Gustafson, Glenwood Einspahr, Steve Erwin, Todd Eubanks, John Gibson, Nate Lashley, Megan Neuvirth Maslanka, Nora Shepherd Ohrt and Tony Veland; coaches Norm Manstedt, Elroy Pierce, Jerome Skrdla and Sue Ziegler; contributors Ken and Ryly Jane Hambleton and Bobby Mills; and official Steve Farlee.
Official
Steve Farlee, Norfolk: He officiated more than 3,000 basketball games during 43 years. He refereed football and umpired high school and American Legion baseball for more than 25 years. His résumé also includes NAIA and NCAA games in all three sports.
Athletes
Emily Anderson Hansen, Lincoln Southeast (1996): A key member of six state championship teams in cross country and basketball for the Knights, she was in the top 10 at the state cross country meet all four years and was the all-class champion as a freshman. She started at point guard for three years in basketball and was on two silver-medal 3,200 relays during her track career. She played college basketball at St. Cloud State.
Dawn Crinklaw Gustafson, Ralston (1985): The runner-up for the Dial National High School Athlete of the Year award and The World-Herald’s Girls Athlete of the Year, she was recruited in four sports. She played basketball and softball at U.S. International before a pro basketball career in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. At Ralston, she was a three-year starter in volleyball and basketball and a two-time all-class gold medalist in the discus.
Glenwood Einspahr, Hildreth (1950): A one-man track team competing without a coach, he gave Hildreth a Class D co-championship in 1950 by sweeping the 100 and 220 dashes and winning the long jump. A two-time all-state basketball player, he led Hildreth to an undefeated state championship in 1949. He played freshman football at Nebraska and, after a stint in the Air Force, was on the Kearney State basketball team.
Steve Erwin, Laurel (1971): An all-class all-state selection in football and basketball, he played quarterback for the Laurel team that went 10-0 in 1970. In basketball, his career totals were 1,427 points and 1,321 rebounds. The Bears were Class B runners-up when he was a junior, the same year he tied for second in the high jump at state track. At Nebraska, he started 55 of 71 games over a three-year span.
Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East (1983): A three-sport standout, he was All-Nebraska in football and Class A second team all-state basketball. He won the 400-meters gold medal as a junior and senior at the state track meet and was a high school All-American. He played basketball for two years and ran track for three at New Mexico State.
John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista (1996): The 1996 World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year was All-Nebraska in football and was a three-time gold medalist at the state track meet in the triple jump. At Nebraska, he was a four-year football letterman at wingback and was among the Huskers’ leading receivers in 2001.
Jordan Larson, Logan View (2005): A key player on the U.S. Olympic volleyball teams of 2012 and 2016, she was a high school All-American who was a 12-time letterwinner for the Raiders. After committing to Nebraska for volleyball after her sophomore year, she started four years for the Huskers and was an All-American three times. She was on the first team as a sophomore and senior.
Nate Lashley, Mitchell (2001): A two-time state golf champion who led Mitchell to the Class C-1 team title both years, he was the Pac-10 Conference runner-up for Arizona in 2005. As a professional, he won the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019. Lashley also is Mitchell’s career scoring leader in boys basketball.
Megan Neuvirth Maslanka, West Point Central Catholic (2005): The 2005 World-Herald Girls Athlete of the Year helped the Jays’ volleyball and basketball teams win eight state championships and compile a 201-3 record. A four-year letterwinner at Creighton, she scored more than 1,000 points in her career and twice was named the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year.
Robert Rands, Bellevue East (2005): The 2005 World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year broke Gale Sayers’ 44-year-old long jump record and became the first in the state to jump 25 feet. He won the national young men’s championship in the long jump in 2005 and competed at NU. His football career included rushing for a school-record 2,650 yards in his career and accepting an NU scholarship.
Nora Shepherd Ohrt, York (1994): Undefeated in the 1,600 meters in high school, she won three state cross country gold medals and seven state track meet gold medals in distance running. She set York records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, establishing a Class B record in the 1,600 as a senior. At NU, she was a four-year letterwinner in track and cross country, running on its school-record 6,000-meter relay.
Tony Veland, Omaha Benson (1991): Owner of national championship and Super Bowl rings, he was a nine-letterman for the Bunnies in football, basketball and track. He was All-Nebraska second team as a quarterback, signed with NU and set a Shrine Bowl record for total offense. He was a defensive back on NU’s national championship teams of 1994 and 1995. Drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, he was a special teams player on Denver’s 1997 Super Bowl champions and started five games the next year for Carolina.
Coaches
Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic: Nebraska’s all-time leader with 363 football coaching victories in 38 seasons, he has taken the Knights to nine state championships and five runner-up finishes. Six of his teams have been undefeated.
Norm Manstedt, High Plains: He started the Clarks wrestling program in 1969 and coached the team through consolidations for 50 years. His teams produced four three-time individual state champions and 22 other state champions. His 1972 Clarks team won the Class D state championship and the 1978 team finished second.
Elroy Pierce, Eustis-Farnam: His 50-year coaching career, 47 years at Eustis, covered multiple sports. His track teams enjoyed the most success. Eustis-Farnam girls won three Class D girls track titles and finished second four times between 1988 and 1994.
Jerome Skrdla, Gretna: Currently sixth all time in girls basketball victories with 560, he’s coached three schools to the state tournament and has had three state championship teams — at Kearney Catholic in 1984 and 1985 and Gretna in 2006. At Kearney Catholic, he coached the boys track team to a state title in 1986 and the runner-up trophy in 1985 as well as the football semifinals in 1982.
Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran: The Warriors’ track coach for 29 years and volleyball coach for 22 years, she led them to five state championships — two in volleyball, two in girls track and one in boys track — and four state runner-up finishes. Her 400th career win in volleyball came last fall while leading them to the Class C-1 title.
Contributors
Ken and Ryly Jane Hambleton, Lincoln: They were sportswriters at the Lincoln Journal Star from 1974 until their joint retirement in 2017. From 1983 to 1989 they were the newspaper’s prep sports team, then Ryly Jane took over for Ken as the boys’ rater for the next 28 years. He was on other beats but continued to cover high school games and tournaments.
Bobby Mills, Grand Island: Known as the state’s “1,000-Yard Guy,” Mills first compiled a listing of the state’s 1,000-yard rushers in 1975 that’s become an annual endeavor. His columns and articles, mostly on football and basketball, appear in the Grand Island Independent, McCook Gazette and in his blog.
Other awards
Great Moment in High School Sports: The 2013 Class A state soccer final between Omaha South and Omaha Creighton Prep drew an estimated 8,200, a larger crowd than for the Class A football final the previous fall.
Dominant Dynasty: Lincoln High football from 1911-55. During those 45 years, the Links won 20 mythical state championships and compiled a 324-48-18 record.
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Megan Wallman of Syracuse, who weighed 2 pounds at birth and overcame several medical issues as a child to earn honorable mention all-conference volleyball honors in 2019 as a serving and defensive specialist. She set a school record for serving accuracy with 12 errors in 399 serves.
Fischer Family Award: L.G. and Shirley Harrison family of Omaha. Their 11 children figured prominently in sports at Omaha Creighton Prep, Marian, Central, Benson, Cathedral and Bryan. Eight of the children were involved in college athletics and son Les (“Pee Wee”) played more than 9,000 games with the Harlem Globetrotters and Meadowlark Lemon’s Harlem All-Stars.
Golden Anniversary Teams: Laurel’s 1970 football team, which included 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Steve Erwin, was 10-0 and outscored its opponents by an average score of 48-8; Fairbury’s 1971 boys basketball team, which won Class B with a 22-3 record.
Silver Anniversary Teams: Chappell’s 1995 volleyball team, led by Hall of Fame inductee Kim Behrends, went 28-0 and won the first of back-to-back Class D-1 state titles; Milford’s 1995 football team, which went 13-0 and won the first of back-to-back Class C-1 state titles.