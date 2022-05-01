NC honors its newest inductees at Hall of Fame event

The Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame Board of Directors formally inducted its Class of 2022 on Saturday, April 30, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. Nearly 200 paid attendees witnessed the event, which included family and friends of the inductees as well as the general public.
Jeff Bellar, president of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, recognized that all of this year's inductees played a role in the school's history.
"Every one of these people made a difference," Bellar said.
A common theme from all of the honorees was their gratitude for the values instilled through a Catholic education.
The Rev. Stan Schmit, a 1985 graduate, was the first inductee of the evening as an alumnus. He has served as a pastor at numerous parishes in the Archdiocese of Omaha since his ordination in June of 1994, including his most recent assignment at Sts. Peter & Paul in Howells, St. John Nepomucene in Howells, and Holy Trinity of Heun.
"I have to give credit to my parents, my family, and the education at Norfolk Catholic and Sacred Heart Elementary. That education taught me a great deal... it was a very Catholic education," he said. "My parents and family were a great influence in my faith. Their example was something that I would remember."
Al Zabawa, a former coach and administrator, plus a longtime supporter of the school, was honored as a staff member.
"I told Jeff (Bellar) that there are 10 people for the next 10 years who are more deserving than me ... I am truly humbled," he said. Zabawa later expressed his appreciation for Bellar, saying, "For the past three decades, there has been one glue to the school, and that's Jeff Bellar."
Zabawa shared that the school must grow in enrollment, and that starts with removing any barriers that prevent families from sending their children to a Catholic school. "The school must become an easier place for all parishioners to send their children," he said.
Linda Hammond, a kindergarten teacher for 35 years at Sacred Heart Elementary, followed. She was presented a gift by longtime colleague Jane Jessen before speaking.
"Catholic education has always been an important part of my life," Hammond said. "Teaching Catholic school was a special experience. We're not there for the money — we're there for the Father, Son and Holy Spirit."
This year's contributors who were honored were the Paul and LaNeta Abler family, and the family of the late Mike Crowley and Joyce (Crowley) Crilly.
"My dad brought a tenacity and mission to Norfolk Catholic School. He and Mom made us all a part of that mission," said Erin Saxby, a daughter of the Crowleys. "It was work, she (Mom) said, but we were there together."
Tim Brungardt, a standout multi-sport athlete for the Knights and a former Nebraska football player, was one of the two athletes inducted.
"I feel really honored to be inducted into this Hall of Fame," he said. "Thank you for this honor and the opportunity to graduate from Norfolk Catholic."
Brungardt also offered his thanks to the many contributors and stakeholders who have worked to keep the school open. A recurring theme throughout his address was "we need you" in reference to the many ways people are needed by each other.
Joining him as an athlete inducted was Amy (Determan) Schinco, another three-sport athlete who enjoyed an outstanding career at Kearney State College (now Nebraska-Kearney).
"For me to be up here as an athlete among all of these outstanding alumni and donors really minimizes me being an athlete," she said.
Schinco also recognized the culture that she entered upon moving to the school: "When we moved here in sixth grade, I had no idea that I was gaining a second family in Norfolk Catholic."
The two teams that were inducted were the 1971-72 boys basketball and 2001 girls golf teams.
"These guys were very special. They gave me the ride of my life," said Zabawa, the coach for the 1971-72 team. "I never made state as a player. ... The group was great."
"Being part of that team was one of the best parts of my life. It was a very close-knit group," said Nichole (Reifert) Urban, one of the players on the 2001 team.
Eric Dendinger ’99 served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. The evening began with Holy Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a social hour preceding the Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony.
The Hall of Fame is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of alumni and volunteers. It is guided by Advancement and Administrative personnel from Norfolk Catholic School.
• President: Jeff Bellar, activities director and alumni relations
• Treasurer: Nick Benes, development coordinator
• Board of Directors: Mike Bivens, Marlene Blakeman ’56, Timothy Brogan ’82, Sue Fuchtman ’70, Tammy Kellogg, Bill Lafleur ’94, Don Sock, Margaret Svoboda ’59.
The Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame was founded in October 2014 to annually recognize outstanding alumni, teams, staff members and supporters who have made our school great throughout its history. Those who have been inducted since 2015 exemplify one or more of the following:
• Alumni who have achieved distinction through significant contributions in their careers, communities and personal lives
• Past teams that collectively achieved distinction through excellence in competition
• Staff members who have made a lasting, significant impact through their role in the school
• Contributors who have made a lasting, significant impact through their generosity to the school
A list of this year’s inductees and more information about each of them is below.
• Athlete – Tim Brungardt ’79: Tim enjoyed a decorated career in multiple sports at Norfolk Catholic before graduating in 1979. Tim was named All-State in both football (three times) and basketball (twice) in multiple years, along with receiving honors from the Norfolk Daily News. three-straight years in both sports. Additionally, he was a state track runner-up in the 180-yard low hurdles. He also played in the 1979 Shrine Bowl.
Tim had 14 scholarship offers to play either football or basketball at the next level, and he signed with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to join the football program. During his time with the Huskers, Tim was a three-time letter winner, played on three Big Eight championship teams, and played in Orange Bowls following the 1981, 1982, and 1983 seasons — two of those being national championship games. In the weight room, Tim set the record for fullbacks in the hipsled at 820 pounds. In 1983, he was the first Sower Club award winner, which recognized one Nebraska senior who exemplified outstanding performance and leadership. He graduated with a bachelor’s of science in business administration.
Tim has been an investment advisor for more than 35 years with Heritage Financial Services, earning a lifetime status and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table among many industry and company awards. He is a volunteer on many boards, including president of the Norfolk Family YMCA. He has three children — Mark, Greg and Nicole — and three grandchildren — Tyce, Paityn and Gracie.
• Athlete – Amy (Determan) Schinco ’87: The former Amy Determan was a 12-time letter winner during her decorated athletic career at Norfolk Catholic prior to her graduation in 1987. She was a first-team all-state athlete in both volleyball and basketball as a junior and senior, lettering all four years in both sports, and was recognized by the Norfolk Daily News. Additionally, she also lettered all four years in track and field. At the time of her graduation, Amy held the all-time girls basketball career scoring record, averaging 22 points per game. She was active on the speech and one-act play teams, captain of the cheerleading squad and a homecoming candidate.
Amy went on to Kearney State College to play basketball, and she became one of the top players in the country during that time. She led the nation in free-throw percentage while averaging 16 points per game. As a senior, Amy was voted team MVP and was a co-captain.
She received her bachelor’s of science degree in 1991, and began a career in pharmaceutical sales for both Abbott and Pfizer, winning the Innovators Award with Abbott and a Top 5 in the Nation award with Pfizer before changing career to real estate sales with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, a career in which she won the Chairman’s Circle Platinum and the Shining Star awards for outstanding sales volume.
She is the daughter of Joe & Wendy Determan. Amy has two children — Isabella, 18, and AJ, 16, and she recently got engaged to Todd Minear.
• Alumnus – Rev. Stanley Schmit ’84: Since his ordination 10 years after graduating high school, Fr. Stan has served primarily rural parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Omaha, including his current assignment. But, he credits his years at Sacred Heart Elementary and Norfolk Catholic as the formative years of devotion to his faith.
Among Fr. Stan’s many fond memories of high school is that he was one of the original members of the cross country team and held the school record until the 1990s. He was also the student manager and statistician for the football team. He played basketball and ran track all four years of high school. Not only were sports an integral component of his education, but church was an important element that was inspired by his family and was enhanced because of his Catholic education. His freshman year he was asked to be the Master of Ceremonies for important parish events: Christmas, Holy Week and Easter, and when the Archbishop would come for special occasions. At his senior year Awards Banquet, Fr. Stan received a special gift from Fr. Jim Coyle for his volunteerism to the parish.
After Fr. Stan graduated, he attended Conception Seminary College in Missouri. While there he earned a bachelor of arts in religion, with a minor in philosophy. He then went on to Mundelein Seminary near Chicago, Illinois. There he took theology classes to become an ordained diocesan priest. In his second year of theology, he returned to Nebraska for his pastoral year.
In June 1994, he was ordained at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral in Omaha by Archbishop Elden F. Curtiss. He began his first assignment as an associate pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes in Omaha a week after ordination due to the pastor needing to leave the country. In nearly 30 years, he has served throughout the Archdiocese, and has served rural, non-Omaha parishes since 1997, when he was assigned to Holy Trinity in Hartington. Fr. Stan has held either pastor or associate pastor assignments at Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Adalbert in Omaha, Holy Trinity in Hartington, St. Michael’s in Coleridge, St. Andrew’s in Bloomfield, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, St. Paul’s in Plainview, St. John’s in Petersburg, St. Michael’s in Albion, and his current assignment of Sts. Peter & Paul in Howells, St. John Nepomucene in Howells, and Holy Trinity in Heun.
One achievement Fr. Stan is quite proud of as a pastor is that he eliminated the debt and gained a surplus for his former parishes; his current parish assignment does not have any debt. Because he does not need to focus on debt at his parishes in Howells, he has focused his energy on adding a kindergarten class to Howells Community Catholic School, and seeing the need for daycare in the community, he along with parishioners established Little Angels Daycare using the top floor of the old St. John Nepomucene school.
Fr. Stan currently resides in Howells and often travels to visit his parents, Jerry and Pat Schmit, who live in St. Paul. He enjoys family gatherings with his four younger siblings and their families. He likes to take short summer retreats to visit his extended family in Ohio.
• Staff Member – Al Zabawa: Al worked for Norfolk Catholic School in several capacities, including as head boys basketball coach, head boys golf coach, and principal of Sacred Heart Elementary. In his first season as a coach, Al helped guide the Knights to the 1971-72 boys basketball Class C state runner-up.
After working for Norfolk Catholic, Al entered the local business community. He and his wife Terri remained avid supporters of the school in numerous ways, including sending all four of their children through the school system.
• Staff Member – Linda Hammond: Linda was a kindergarten teacher at Sacred Heart Elementary for 35 years, teaching in Norfolk from 1979 through 2014, and remains active as a substitute teacher for the school.
A native of O’Neill and graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Linda was part of the final graduating class at Duchesne College in Omaha in 1968, where she received degrees in education and history.
“If you wanted to be a teacher, you had to get a second degree, so I also got a bachelor’s of arts in history,” she said.
Her first teaching position was as a second-grade teacher at Holy Name School in Omaha. After that, she and her husband Mike moved to Iowa City, and she taught second grade in Sloan, Iowa. They had two children while in Iowa, then moved back to Nebraska in 1978 for Mike to take a pharmacist position at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, one of the hospitals which later combined to form Faith Regional Health Services.
“They say that Iowa is a place to grow, so we had two children while we were there, and then we returned to Nebraska so we could live in ‘The Good Life,’ ” Linda said.
When they came to Norfolk, she worked as a substitute teacher for one year, then Linda started in 1979 as kindergarten teacher at Sacred Heart Elementary School. She held that position for 35 years until 2014.
Linda said that she would never “retire” but rather “step aside” from full-time teaching. Ever since “stepping aside” from her position, Linda has stayed active as a substitute teacher in addition to volunteering in her church and community. She has been involved with the Norfolk Tree Board, Read Aloud Norfolk, the liturgy committee for Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic Daughters, the Altar Society, perpetual adoration, and other organizations.
Linda and her husband Mike met in kindergarten and have been married for 53 years. They have two children, Patrick and Christine. Patrick owns U-Save Pharmacy in Norfolk. He and his wife Mary have two children, Ben and Max, who are both students at Norfolk Catholic. Christine is a physical therapist in Wichita, Kansas. She and her husband Dan have four children — Lauren, Alex, Caroline and Elliot.
• Contributors – Paul & LaNeta Abler family: Paul and LaNeta Abler were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce in 1951, and they moved to Norfolk later that year and joined Sacred Heart Parish. Later, they built their home on 22nd Drive in Norfolk near St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
LaNeta served on the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, while Paul was involved with the Norfolk Catholic School board and the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a member of the 1971-72 school board which was inducted into the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame in 2016.
Paul and LaNeta had 11 children, and 10 of their children grew up attending Sacred Heart Elementary and Norfolk Catholic High School. To this day, they continue to support Catholic education through their numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul and LaNeta believe deeply in the concept and reward of a Catholic education in our society. They also support children’s education not just in Norfolk or in Nebraska but in several states.
• Contributors – Mike Crowley and Joyce (Crowley) Crilly: Mike Crowley was the superintendent of Norfolk Catholic School when the Norfolk Catholic School Foundation was created in December of 1971.
In 2015, at the first Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Mike was inducted as one of the original members of the foundation’s Board of Directors. Joining him on that board were Bernard (Mike) Delay, Maynard Howard, Richard Mueting, Dr. Clint Wilbur, Arnold Robinson, Roy Robertson, Jerry Huse, Ralph Reeves and Burt Nixon.
The non-profit organization remains in place today. The foundation, which operates independent of the school itself and the Archdiocese of Omaha, has contributed more than $4.5 million to Norfolk Catholic.
• Team – 1971-72 Boys Basketball: According to the 1972 yearbook, “The 1971-72 basketball season of the Norfolk Catholic Knights was the best Norfolk has seen. The Knights were merciless to all and fell only to the Elkhorn team. NCHS chalked up victory after victory to end the regular season play with an 18-1 record. But the Knights didn’t stop there. ‘Rookie’ coach Al Zabawa led the Knights to the state tournament finals, where NCH played brilliantly, and brought home the second-place trophy.”
In the Class C state tournament, Norfolk Catholic defeated Laurel 77-63 in the quarterfinals and Scribner 58-51 in the semifinals to advance to the championship, where it fell 60-52 to David City. According to Nebraska prep historian Bobby Mills, all-state post player Joe Mueting scored 25 points in the title tilt, but the Knights’ rally fell short to the Scouts.
The championship game capped a run of three-straight state tournament appearances, as the Knights qualified in both 1970 and 1971, but both of those visits ended with first-round losses.
Players on the team were Ken Throener, Joe Mueting, Brad Merchant, Dave Hermsen, Randy Luebe, Todd Harrison, Doug Polak, Mike McFadden, Gordon Sudbeck, Larry Sock, and the late Ron Sock.
• Team – 2001 Girls Golf: Norfolk Catholic won its first-ever girls golf state championship in 2001, competing in the Class C tournament. As a junior, Becky Hupp led the Knights individually with a fourth-place finish at state, carding a 170 two-day total. Also at the state tournament, Kathryn Dozon, a senior, posted a 189, while sophomore Chelsea Lewis finished at 193, junior Sarah Lindstrom was at 202, and sophomore Emily Morrow registered a 213. Other team members were Megan Behrens and Nichole Reifert.
Norfolk Catholic won six events during the season, beginning with first-place finishes at Columbus Scotus and Stanton. The Knights finished first at three-straight events played in O’Neill, Crofton and Madison, before finishing as the Mid-State Conference runner-up and third place in their district meet. Norfolk Catholic finished with a two-day score of 754, eight shots ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic for the Class C title.