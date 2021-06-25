University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Friday that he will retire from his position at the end of the month.
Moos has led the Nebraska Athletic Department since October 2017 and will conclude a 40-year career in collegiate athletics, including more than 25 years as a Division I athletic director.
“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”
Since being hired as the 15th athletic director in Nebraska history, Moos has served the athletic program by following his mantra of “Honor the Past; Live the Present; Create the Future.”
UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said he respects Moos’ decision to retire and thanked him for his service to Husker athletics, as well as the university.
“Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators,” Green said.
While in Lincoln, Moos has built on his track record of success in building outstanding programs, developing long-standing relationships and doing what is best for his schools, its fans, and most importantly, its student-athletes.
In nearly four years at Nebraska, Moos has hired 12 Husker head coaches, including high-profile hires in football, men’s basketball and baseball. Moos also has spearheaded numerous Nebraska facility projects, most notably the Go B1G project, which began construction this spring and will provide a new home for the Husker football program and resources for all Nebraska student-athletes.
“Much of our work over the last four years is hard to quantify and even harder for our passionate fans and supporters to see — reorganizing the department to ensure efficiencies; hiring incredibly talented men and women to lead our department and our sports programs; polishing and sharing our iconic brand worldwide; and, most importantly, enhancing the student-athlete experience. These necessary changes have laid the groundwork for success that will soon be evident on the scoreboards.”
Moos also navigated Nebraska Athletics through an unprecedented time in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green complimented Moos for his “steady and capable leadership during the pandemic.
“He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape. The positive financial position of our athletic department is the envy of many across the nation,” Green said.
During Moos’ time at Nebraska, Husker athletics continued to rank among the national leaders in attendance in numerous sports, and continued nation-leading sellout streaks in football and volleyball.
“I have been so fortunate to work as the director of athletics at four wonderful schools and have seen a lot, but I have never witnessed and experienced the passion of fans like we have at Nebraska. The unflinching support of our programs and of our university is inspiring and unmatched. I have visited every part of our great state and engaged with thousands of Husker fans over the years, and there truly is No Place like Nebraska.”
Moos’ retirement is effective June 30.
Green said the school will be launching a national search for Moos’ replacement soon, and he expects to “move quickly. In the interim, Garrett Klassy, senior deputy athletic director for external relations, has been asked to take on the role as interim athletic director.
“Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leaaership during this period,” Green said.