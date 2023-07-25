Six area American Legion Seniors teams remain in play at three sites after Monday night’s area tournament action.

At Columbus, Devon Anderson makes a diving catch in right center field to save the win for Wayne.

Wayne was to take on Columbus Lakeview at 5 p.m. with the winner facing Battle Creek for the B-4 championship and a trade to state.

At Central City, the lone Daily News coverage area team Genoa Twin River was eliminated.

At Hartington, Wisner-Pilger won an elimination game against Crofton and will now need to beat Hartington twice for the Class C-1 championship and a trip to state.

At Wakefield, Oakland edged Wakefield in an elimination game and must defeat Pender twice to capture the Class C-2 championship and a trip to state.

B-4 at Columbus

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 12

Wayne 100 001 3 — 5 7 4

Albion 000 030 1 — 4 7 0

WP: Aiden Liston. LP: Sam Grape

Game 13

C. Lakeview 104 000 0 — 5 5 2

Battle Creek 001 200 0 — 3 6 1

WP: Nicholas Zoucha. LP: Wyatt Holecek

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Game 14: 5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Columbus Lakeview

Game 15: (Immediately following Game 14) Battle Creek vs. Game 14 winner

B-5 at Central City

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 12

Central City 7, Sutton 2

Game 13

Genoa Twin River 104 000 — 5 8 3

York 543 010 — 13 7 1

WP: K. Kirks. LP: M. Vergetz.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Game 14: 4 p.m. — York vs. Central City

Game 15: If needed, Immediately following Game 14

C-1 at Hartington

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 9

Wisner-Pilger 8, Crofton 7

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Game 10: 4 p.m. — Wisner-Pilger vs. Hartington

Game 11: If needed, Immediately following Game 10

C-2 at Wakefield

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 9

Oakland 2, Wakefield 1

WP: Gorbin Guill. LP: Tim Kaufman

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Game 10: 5 p.m. — Pender vs. Oakland

Game 11: If needed, Immediately following Game 10

