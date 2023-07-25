Six area American Legion Seniors teams remain in play at three sites after Monday night’s area tournament action.
At Columbus, Devon Anderson makes a diving catch in right center field to save the win for Wayne.
Wayne was to take on Columbus Lakeview at 5 p.m. with the winner facing Battle Creek for the B-4 championship and a trade to state.
At Central City, the lone Daily News coverage area team Genoa Twin River was eliminated.
At Hartington, Wisner-Pilger won an elimination game against Crofton and will now need to beat Hartington twice for the Class C-1 championship and a trip to state.
At Wakefield, Oakland edged Wakefield in an elimination game and must defeat Pender twice to capture the Class C-2 championship and a trip to state.
B-4 at Columbus
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 12
Wayne 100 001 3 — 5 7 4
Albion 000 030 1 — 4 7 0
WP: Aiden Liston. LP: Sam Grape
Game 13
C. Lakeview 104 000 0 — 5 5 2
Battle Creek 001 200 0 — 3 6 1
WP: Nicholas Zoucha. LP: Wyatt Holecek
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Game 14: 5 p.m. — Wayne vs. Columbus Lakeview
Game 15: (Immediately following Game 14) Battle Creek vs. Game 14 winner
B-5 at Central City
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 12
Central City 7, Sutton 2
Game 13
Genoa Twin River 104 000 — 5 8 3
York 543 010 — 13 7 1
WP: K. Kirks. LP: M. Vergetz.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Game 14: 4 p.m. — York vs. Central City
Game 15: If needed, Immediately following Game 14
C-1 at Hartington
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 9
Wisner-Pilger 8, Crofton 7
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Game 10: 4 p.m. — Wisner-Pilger vs. Hartington
Game 11: If needed, Immediately following Game 10
C-2 at Wakefield
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 9
Oakland 2, Wakefield 1
WP: Gorbin Guill. LP: Tim Kaufman
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Game 10: 5 p.m. — Pender vs. Oakland
Game 11: If needed, Immediately following Game 10