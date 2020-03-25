NDN basketball

The Mid-State Conference announced its girls basketball all-conference and honorable mention teams Tuesday afternoon.

On the all-conference team are two players from Crofton and Guardian Angels Central Catholic; and one each from Battle Creek, Boone Central, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill and Pierce.

All-Conference: Riley Seifert, Battle Creek; Lauren Hedlund, Boone Central; Alexis Arens and Lacey Sprakel, Crofton; Sophia Hass and Brenna Rief, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Brynn Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Hanna Neesen, Norfolk Catholic; Alyssa Eichelberger, O’Neill; Kenzie Moeller, Pierce.

Honorable Mention: Makenna Taake, Madaline Taake, Paytyn Taake and BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek; Kaley Einrem and Alexis Folkers, Crofton; Brandi Doernemann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Abby Hochstein and Makenna Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Anna Kassmeier, Abby Miller and Hayden Wolf, Norfolk Catholic; Meg Schluns and Lauren Young, O’Neill; Zoe Brenden and Morgan Moeller, Pierce; Brooklyn Kruse and Frankie Klausen, Wayne.

