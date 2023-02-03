PIERCE — Cedar Catholic and Pierce will play for the Mid-State boys basketball tournament championship following the semifinals on Friday.
Nolan Becker and Jaxson Bernecker combined for 31 of the Trojans' 61 points in the contest against O'Neill.
Ben Brahmer led the Bluejays with 16 points, including a slam dunk in the fourth quarter that ended up putting his team ahead for good.
For more on Friday's semifinals, be sure to check out the full story in Saturday's paper or epaper or go online to norfolkdailynews.com.