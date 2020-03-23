NDN basketball

The Mid-State Conference announced its boys basketball all-conference and honorable mention teams Monday morning.

Leading the way were three players from Battle Creek; two each from Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pierce and Wayne; and one from Boone Central on the first team.

Norfolk Catholic had two players — sophomores Ben Hammond and Preston Burbach — named honorable mention.

All-conference: Tyrus Eischeid, senior, Wayne; Shea Sweetland, senior, Wayne; Myles Thoene, junior, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Gavin Larson, senior, Pierce; Slate Kraft, senior, Battle Creek; Dawson Watts, junior, Pierce; Ryan Kramer, junior, Boone Central; Luke Stueve, senior, Battle Creek; Tate Thoene, sophomore, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Payton Frederick, junior, Battle Creek.

Honorable mention: Ben Hammond, sophomore, Norfolk Catholic; Preston Burbach, sophomore, Norfolk Catholic; Andy Knapp, senior, Crofton; Ben Ulrich, junior, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Adam Reeson, senior, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Brady Steffen, senior, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Dylan Mettler, senior, Battle Creek; Payton Bartels, senior, Crofton; Kolby Dean, senior, O’Neill; Landon Classen, freshman, O’Neill; Dalton Freeman, senior, Pierce; Tanner Walling, sophomore, Wayne; Cody Rogers, senior, Wayne.

