Hi, I’m Adam Meyer. I am the new full-time sportswriter at the Norfolk Daily News.
I am 25 years old. I am fresh off a master’s degree in journalism from Kansas State University. Moving to Norfolk is my first time living outside of Kansas as from my day of birth through the summer after I graduated high school, I lived in Wichita, Kansas, and then I lived in Manhattan, Kansas, while attending K-State.
I completed my undergraduate and graduate studies of journalism at K-State. As the youngest in my family of five, I was the third and last child to attend K-State and the second to graduate from K-State. Both of my parents are K-State alumni.
I am happy to have the Norfolk Daily News as my first full-time job. I look forward to providing good coverage of the high schools in the area and Wayne State College.
I have always been a big sports person. Going into college, I knew I wanted to associate with sports, and I tried majoring in journalism and it worked out.
I enjoyed writing sports articles for the student newspaper, and I really enjoyed it when I was put on the K-State soccer and men’s basketball beat my first full year as a student writer.
I have experienced multiple cool things in my sportswriting career so far. That includes being on the men’s basketball beat in 2019 when K-State won the Big 12 championship.
This past year, K-State soccer qualified for the Big 12 tournament for the first time.
I witnessed a high school head girls basketball coach achieve 400 career wins, and a high school boys basketball team I helped cover qualified for state tournament for the first time in 22 years in the current coach’s fifth year.
I expect the high schools in the area and Wayne State to add to that list.
I have always known of the state of Nebraska as it borders Kansas. There are also some families that I am family friends with in Wichita from Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers were a member of the Big 12 Conference in my young days of growing up.
As a follower of the Big 12 Conference all of my life, I remember coach Bo Pelini, quarterback Taylor Martinez, kicker Alex Henery and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
Along with the multiple years of experience as a writer at the student newspaper at K-State covering K-State sports, I have three years of experience as a sportswriter at the Manhattan Mercury covering K-State and high school sports.
I also have news and radio experience. I did a news internship at News Radio KMAN in Manhattan, Kansas, and I was on the student radio station a little bit in my time at K-State.
That experience and what I have learned from past editors and what I will continue to learn will result in producing strong coverage.
As I covered many area high schools in my time at the Manhattan Mercury, my role of the coverage of the area teams and covering the game of the week in the area makes for a great fit.
From the high school and K-State sports coverage, I have experience writing on football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, bowling, boys and girls swimming, tennis, wrestling, golf, boys and girls soccer, and track and field.
Along with the game coverage of the high schools in the area and Wayne State College, I will write feature stories on teams and players/coaches to make sure individual efforts get recognized.
If you have any story requests, send them to me at ameyer@norfolkdailynews.com and I will be happy to look into them.