The Los Angeles Rams have wasted no time reshuffling their coaching staff following their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
They’re expected to hire Liam Coen as their next offensive coordinator, and the Rams also are adding O’Neill native Jake Peetz to Sean McVay’s coaching staff.
Coen replaces Kevin O’Connell, who left to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. O’Connell also poached Wes Phillips — the Rams’ tight ends coach — to be his offensive coordinator in Minnesota, leaving Los Angels with another void on their coaching staff.
Besides bringing back Coen, the Rams also are bringing back Greg Olson, along with giving Thomas Brown more responsibilities with the offense. It remains to be seen what Peetz’s role will be with the team, but he’s had experience in multiple areas throughout his coaching career.
Peetz has previous experience with McVay. The two spent time together in 2014 with Washington when McVay was the offensive coordinator and Peetz was an offensive quality control coach.
Since McVay and Peetz’s previous stint together, Peetz has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Alabama, the Carolina Panthers and LSU. Altogether, he’s been a running backs coach, quarterbacks coach and, just this past year, he was the offensive coordinator at LSU.