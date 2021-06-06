After gathering some intel during a pair of cautions late in the 360 Sprints “A” feature, race leader Jason Martin knew that the tires of his primary competition were not in good condition.
What he didn’t know was whether his own tires would last the rest of the race.
When Jack Dover — who has 35 career wins in the Midwest Sprint Touring Series —showed up on Martin’s rear bumper, the Lincoln driver said he wasn’t surprised.
“I didn’t expect any differently; he’s always going to be right there,” Martin said. “And I want to beat him whenever he is there.”
During back-to-back cautions with six laps remaining, the two drivers pulled alongside one another, with each having a look at the condition of the other’s tires.
“Jack pulled up to me to look at my tires, so I slowed down and pulled around the back of him — and his were gone,” Martin said. “But I didn’t know what (condition) mine was at that point; I didn’t know how long he had been running on the rubber (lower part of the track), because I didn’t get down there first, obviously.”
Four laps later, while in full chase behind Martin, Dover blew a tire coming out of turn three and was forced to leave the track and also brought out a final caution that created a green-white-checkered finish.
Martin — who got to the lead from the third row just three laps into the 25-lap race — held on for the victory, with Ryan Bickett of Ramona, South Dakota, edging Norfolkan Brant O’Banion — who currently races out of Parker, South Dakota — for second place.
Martin said Dover’s misfortune wasn’t the only factor in his win.
“About 10 laps into (the race), there was a lapped car, and when somebody showed me his nose on the bottom, I used the lapped car as a pick and got to the bottom. That was the key,” Martin said. “I was watching the lapped cars, and they weren’t driving away from me when I was running the top; that’s always what you watch for, when the lapped cars start getting away, then you better get to the bottom.”
“They weren’t, and I was still catching them, so I just got lucky and had that chance to get down,” he said. “I moved my wing all the way forward and got to the bottom.”
Although Martin is not a regular participant in the MSTS, he said the feature win at Off Road Speedway and the $2,000 purse were part of the fun he’s been having with his racing team this season.
“It’s always special; this race team’s been working really, really hard at getting our stuff good every night,” Martin said. “I’m really proud of them, just a bunch of guys that want to have fun — this isn’t their job. It’s been really good; we’ve been having a ball.”
Another 360 Sprint driver who said he’s involved in the MSTS for the fun he’s having is 68-year-old Chuck McGillivray of Madison, South Dakota.
“I’ve been racing for 48 years — this will be 49,” McGillivray said. “It’s just that I’ve done it ever since I was young, and now that I’ve got the time to do it, I still don’t have the money, I’ve never had the money.”
“I’ve got enough to live on, but I’ve got to pay for my toy (sprint car), so I took on a second job after I retired,” he said. “I thought I’d have all the time in the world to work on my racecar, but now I’ve got two of them to work on. I used to stay up a lot later, but I can’t do that anymore.”
McGillivray, who has been racing in a 410 Sprint car, finished second in the 360 special event the night before at Wagner, South Dakota, and added a fifth-place finish Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
“This is only the second race I’ve run in the 360 (Sprint car); we’re just getting dialed in,” McGillivray said. “The 410 car is a whole different breed of car.”
McGillivray — who accumulated 13 championships racing in Madison and Rock Rapids — said he developed his interest in racing as a boy from his father who drove Stock cars, first being allowed to sweep the floor and eventually moving up to the job of parts washer.
“Finally, one year a buddy of mine put a car together, and we ended up racing against my dad and his driver,” McGillivray said. “The following year my dad and I got together and started running.”
Now, after so many years of racing, winning isn’t as important as the fun he has in a racecar.
“I’ve got a basement full of trophies; I keep thinking I should get rid of them,” McGillivray said. “But about the time I pick one up to start throwing them away, I start reminiscing.”
Norfolk’s Ron Pettitt picked up his first win of the season at Off Road Speedway, leading all 18 laps of the IMCA Stock Cars feature. Ryan Harris of Homer took second place, with Chad Bruns of Wakefield finishing third.
Another Norfolk driver, Kyle Prauner, moved up from a starting position in the sixth row to take the lead with 12 laps left in the IMCA Late Models feature, then won by several car lengths over Stanton’s Nelson Vollbrecht and Norfolk’s Robert Osborne, who finished in second and third, respectively.
Mark Arduser of Battle Creek came out of a four-wide battle with the lead in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature race and won handily over Neligh’s Nate Buck, who came out on top of a multiple-car competition that lasted for several laps to take second place. Jason Wilkinson, also of Neligh, finished third.