Wayne — Four more players have joined the Wayne State College baseball program for the 2022 season according to Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch bringing the total number of recruits in the 2021 class to 11. Among them are Colin and Cade Lynam, who had prominent roles on the Northeast Community College team this past season.
Cade Lynam is a 6’0” outfielder who will have two seasons with the Wildcats. A graduate of Platteview High School, Lynam hit .292 this season for the Hawks, helping Northeast CC to a 37-24 record.
He was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection and Second Team Academic All-Region as a freshman.
Colin Lynam is a 6’ 0” outfielder that will also have two years of eligibility with the Wildcats. Lynam collected NJCAA Division II Third Team All-American honors this spring for the Hawks, batting .391 with 13 home runs, 56 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
He ranked eighth in the NJCAA national rankings in home runs this season helping the Hawks to a 37-24 record.
Lynam also earned First Team All-Conference honors and was an Academic All-Region selection and is a graduate of Platteview High School.
The remaining two additions were shortstop Chase Douglas and center fielder/pitcher Adam Eggert.