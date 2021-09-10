Class C No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast rebounded from a loss earlier this week by taking its first two matches in Pool A at the Wakefield Invitational on Thursday.
The Eagles opened with a 25-17, 25-10 thumping of host Wakefield before sweeping Ponca 25-17, 25-17.
“It felt like our team brought a higher level of energy and hustle out on the court tonight which was good to see,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “I think these matches helped us get a little confidence back.”
In other Pool A matches, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated Ponca before Wakefield downed LCC.
Lutheran High will play LCC and Ponca challenges Wakefield on Saturday morning with championship and consolation brackets to follow.
Wakefield Invitational
Pool A
Lutheran High Northeast 2, Wakefield 0
Lutheran High Northeast sprinted out of the blocks and cruised to a 25-17, 25-10 victory over tournament hosts. Alyssa Marotz led the Eagles with four kills. Mia Furst had two solo blocks, Amber Bockelman led the team in digs with nine while Lauren Buhrman and Kealy Ranslem both recorded seven set assists. Alex Arenas led Wakefield with five kills. Aishah Valenzuela led the Trojans with 19 digs while Jordan Metzler had four assists.
Lutheran High Northeast 2, Ponca 0
Lutheran High made it two in a row with a crushing of previously once-beaten Ponca 25-17, 25-17. Kendra Petersen’s nine kills led the way for the Eagles while teammate Lauren Buhrman added eight. Amber Bockelman made 14 digs and Kealy Ranslem dished out 13 assists. of the match including top performers in kills, digs, blocks, assists and aces. Notice the format is intent after the first paragraph.
LCC 2, Ponca 0
Ponca dropped its second match of the tournament as Laurel-Concord-Coleridge swept the Indians 25-23 and 25-22.
Wakefield 2, LCC 1
Wakefield rebounded from its earlier defeat to Lutheran High Northeast with a three-set triumph over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The Trojans were led at the net by Alex Arenas who contributed 15 kills, three service aces and 22 digs while Olivia Donner and Jordan Metzler led the team in set assists with 13 and 12 respecitvely.
Records: Wakefield (5-4), Lutheran High Northeast (6-4), Ponca (4-3), Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3).