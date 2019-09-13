With a trip to fourth-rated Wakefield on tap next week, it could have been easy for No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast to look past Omaha Nation on Friday.

Instead, the Eagles took care of business and improved to 2-0 with an 87-28 win at Veterans Memorial Field on Friday.

Lutheran High built a 59-6 lead in the first quarter, with both coaches agreeing to a running clock after Keaton Ranslem's seven-yard touchdown run put the Eagles ahead 73-6 with 7:10 left in the second quarter.

In all, nine Eagles scored touchdowns with Garrett Boelter, Haydyn Beaudette and Ranslem scoring two rushing touchdowns apiece. Beaudette was Lutheran High's first-half rushing leader with 92 yards on nine carries, with Brix Kossmann rushing for 89 of his team-leading 104 yards after halftime.

Jaxson Kant ran for a score and threw for another while finishing with 82 rushing yards on seven carries.

Kaden Sheridan completed 7 of 11 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns for Omaha Nation. David Romo, Jr. caught five of Sheridan's passes for 190 yards and three scores.

Omaha Nation 6 6 0 16 - 28

Lutheran High NE 59 14 8 6 - 87

Scoring summary

First quarter

LHNE: Garrett Boelter 2 run (Ben Gebhardt pass from Jaxson Kant), 9:14

LHNE: Haydyn Beaudette 4 run (Cael Wiederin kick), 7:14

LHNE: Team safety, 6:20

LHNE: Tanner Koss 17 pass from Kant (Wiederin kick), 5:27

LHNE: Ben Gebhardt 14 interception return (Wiederin kick), 5:21

ON: David Romo, Jr. 65 pass from Kaden Sheridan (Pass failed), 5:10

LHNE: Trystan Scott 27 run (Wiederin kick), 4:55

LHNE: Kant 9 run (Wiederin kick), 4:45

LHNE: Boelter 7 run (Wiederin kick), 4:29

LHNE: Beaudette 26 run (Wiederin kick), 1:31

Second quarter

LHNE: Sam Jagels 2 run (Wiederin kick), 9:33

LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 1 run (Wiederin kick), 7:10

ON: Romo 38 pass from Sheridan (Pass failed), 5:38

Third quarter

LHNE: Brix Kossmann 38 run (Beaudette run), 7:57

Fourth quarter

ON: Romo 35 pass from Sheridan (Sheridan run) 5:05

LHNE: Ranslem 4 run (Run failed), 1:50

ON: Tyre McCauley 20 pass from Sheridan (Romo pass from Sheridan), :42

