Longtime teacher, coach to retire

Norfolk High School girls track coach Gary Schuurmans will retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year, pending board approval.
Schuurmans will complete a 45-year career teaching science and coaching football, basketball, softball and track and field.
After stints at Hyde County Schools in Highmore, S.D., and Roncalli High School in Aberdenn, S.D., Schuurmans has spent the past 34 years at Norfolk High School.
“I would like to thank my wife, Connie, and our family for allowing me to do what I loved for the past 45 years. Their support, sacrifice and encouragement have made this an extremely positive and fun experience,” Schuurmans said. “I would also like to thank the horde of assistant coaches and their families which have given so much time to the programs and the student athletes involved.
“A big thank you to the students, colleagues, administrators, parents and community members who have supported our programs and school system,” Schuurman said. “Finally the student-athletes who have given so much to make all the hard work and dedication into such a rewarding experience.”
A few of Schuurmans awards and career highlights are: A state softball tournament appearance in 1996; Nebraska Coaches Association Track and Field level IV milestone award; Nebraska Track and Field coach of the Year (2014); Binnie and Dutch Career Track and Field Achievement Award (2019); coached 215 track and field state medalist,including 16 state champions and creator and meet director of the Norfolk Track and Field Classic (1995 to present).
“Coach Schuurmans is another cornerstone of the Norfolk High School faculty and coaching staff. The legacy he leaves for the Norfolk Panther girls track and field program is tremendous,’’ Norfolk athletic director Ben Ries said. “Although his success will be difficult to match, what I have apprecitated most is his commitment to our school culture and the community of Norfolk.
Coach Schuurmans is just the school’s fourth girls track and field coach and has the longest tenure of the group. Under Schuurmans direction the program has established every school track and field record.
“Coach Schuurmans has been instrumental in the Norfolk Track Classic, Norfolk track and field invitational and youth track programs,” Ries said. “He mentors teachers and coaches and recognizes successful Panther coaches through the Norfolk Coaches Association. We will miss him dearly , but Norfolk Public Schools wishes him all the best in his retirement and his next endeavors.