Long named NHS track coach

Josh Long has been selected as Norfolk High's head girls track and field coach. Long has been with the girls track and field team for the past 19 seasons.
Long graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1995. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education while also competing on the UNK track and field team. He has been teaching in Norfolk for the past 20 years while coaching the girls high, long, and triple jumps for the past 19 years.
He also has coached the ninth-grade boys basketball team for 10 years and the eighth-grade football team for 12 years, of which the last four, he has served as the head coach.
Long and his wife, Kimberly, have been married 21 years. They have three children: Abbigail, who is going to be a senior at NHS, Emma who will be a ninth grader and Sam who will be a fifth grader.
“I would like to thank John Erwin and Norfolk Public Schools for giving me this opportunity. It is a great honor to coach and teach for Norfolk Public Schools. I would also like to thank Gary Schuurmans for being a great mentor to me over his tenure as the girls head coach. I hope to continue the rich tradition of the Norfolk girls track team that he has left behind,” Long said.
“We are excited to have Josh Long take over the girls track program,” said Erwin, Norfolk High’s activities director.
“His coaching experience in track and field will be valuable for the program. He has had success with his athletes, and I know he is looking forward to being involved with all events in the track and field program. He cares greatly for his athletes on and off the competitive arena. I look forward to seeing the girls track and field program continue to improve under his leadership.”