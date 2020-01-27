OAKLAND — After losing to Conestoga by 21 points for runner-up honors at Friday’s Madison Invitational, Logan View decided to return the favor the following afternoon.
Less than 24 hours after the Raiders finished behind the Cougars, coach Dan Mowinkel’s team took two head-to-head matchups in the finals and pulled away late for an 18-point win to claim the team title at Saturday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational.
The race for first place was tight throughout the afternoon, and the Cougars held a slight edge going to the final round before Logan View won three of four matches in the finals round and went 5-1 in the third-place matches to score a 225-207 win.
“We were in the same tournament with them (Friday) night and they beat us, and today the kids wrestled well and gave a good effort and got a lot of pin points, which really helped,” Mowinkel said.
The Raiders and Cougars went head-to-head in two finals match, and Logan View came away with wins in both. Dru Mueller dominated third-ranked Braden Ruffner in a 12-0 major decision at 120 pounds, and third-ranked Logan Booth capped the day with a 5-1 decision over No. 5 Hunter Thonen at 195 pounds.
Logan View was especially dominant at the bigger weights, winning two firsts and two thirds from 160 to 285. Sixth-ranked Alex Miller claimed heavyweight honors at 285 while Ty Miller and Andrew Cone were third at 160 and 220 pounds, respectively.
“We knew we’d get some points at 220 with the round robin, but those wins at 195 and 285 pushed us over the top,” Mowinkel said. “We were depending on our big guys to come through and were able to win some key matches there.”
Conestoga coach Sean Trampe said his team wrestled well in the third of three straight days of action, which included a Thursday dual at West Point-Beemer and Friday’s tournament in Madison.
“We were on the tail end of three tough days, and the kids showed up and wrestled well today,” he said. “Our goal was to win it and we didn’t quite make it happen, but I was proud of our effort.”
Two area wrestlers achieved milestone wins at Saturday’s tournament. Norfolk Catholic senior Wyatt Smydra won his 150th career match in the quarterfinals, and third-ranked Oakland-Craig’s Trenton Arlt hit the century mark with a third-period pin over fourth-rated Jacob McGee of Logan View in the 106-pound finals.
Winside’s Art Escalante earned a third-period pin over Cameron Williams of Conestoga in a battle of the fifth-ranked wrestlers in Class D and Class C at 132 pounds. Cameron Graham, ranked sixth in Class C at 145, moved down to 138 for Cross County/Osceola and upset Class D’s sixth-ranked wrestler, Gabe Escalante of Winside, with a third-period pin.
Smydra and North Bend’s Ethan Mullaly justified their No. 5 rankings at 145 and 152 with championship wins, as did Class D No. 4 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge in the 160-pound final with a second-period pin of Francisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic.
Other rated wrestlers who earned first-place finishes Saturday included Class C No. 5 Eric Hoesing of Hartington Cedar Catholic (170), Class C No. 3 Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola (182), and the top-rated 220-pounder in Class D, Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge.
Oakland-Craig Invitational
Team standings
Logan View 225, Conestoga 207, Cross County/Osceola 116, Howells-Dodge 116, Yutan 110.5, Winside 104.5, West Point-Beemer 95.5, Oakland-Craig 81, North Bend Central 71, Hartington CC 66, Norfolk Catholic 64, Winnebago 49, Wakefield/Allen 47, Ponca 45, Quad County Northeast 45, Guardian Angels CC 38.5, Pender 12, Cedar Bluffs 3.
Championship results (*round robin)
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Jacob McGee, LV, 5:28. 113: Cayden Ellis, Winside, pinned Ethan Williams, Conestoga, 5:10. 120: Dru Mueller, LV, maj. dec. Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, 12-0. 126: Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, pinned Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 5:26. 132: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 4:43. 138: Cameron Graham, CC/O, pinned Gabe Escalante, Winside, 5:23. 145: Wyatt Smydra, NC, dec. Jacob Dragon, Conestoga, 3-0.
152: Ethan Mullaly, NBC, dec. Colton Nuttelman, CC/O, 7-3. 160: Levi Belina, H-D, pinned Francisco Mendez, NC, 3:37. 170: Eric Hoesing, HCC, dec. Tom Maline, O-C, 10-4. 182: Kyle Sterup, CC/O, pinned Owen Snipes, Conestoga, 1:39. 195: Logan Booth, LV, dec. Hunter Thonen, Conestoga, 5-1. 220: Carter Throener, H-D, pinned Joe Rodriguez, WP-B, 5:09.*285: Alex Miller, LV, pinned Kyle Pickhinke, H-D, 3:51.
Consolation results (*round robin)
106: Dawson Hardesty, Conestoga, def. Janson Pilkington, Yutan, forfeit. 113: Ryder Keenan, LV, maj. dec. Adain Robles, Winnebago, 13-5. 120: Trev Arlt, Yutan, dec. Caleb Chase, W/A, 6-4. 126: Matthew Frederick, Winside, maj. dec. Kaden Gregory, LV, 11-2. 132: Carter Plowman, Conestoga, pinned Maddox Magwire, Winside, :38. 138: Hunter McNulty, LV, def. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, match limit. 145: Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE, def. Bryce Reed, CC/O, match limit.
152: Roberto Valdivia, LV, def. Damon Crawford, GACC, forfeit. 160: Ty Miller, LV, dec. Hunter Bennett, Ponca, 9-4. 170: Caden Egr, Yutan, dec. Wyatt Hegemann, H-D, 3-1. 182: Trevor Schumacher, H-D, pinned Cash Meier, GACC, 4:08. 195: Quran Cook, Yutan, pinned Demarius Bosveld, NBC, :51. 220: Andrew Cone, LV, pinned Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago, 3:42.*285: David Garcia, WP-B, pinned Darion Earth, Winnebago, 1:00.