LHNE ties for 2nd at NEN Classic

WISNER — Wayne picked up wins over Wisner-Pilger, Lutheran High Northeast and Fremont Bergan to finish the Northeast Nebraska Classic tournament with a perfect 5-0 record.
The other three teams in the gold division — Lutheran High Northeast, Fremont Bergan and Wisner-Pilger — all tied finished the day 1-2 and tied for second.
Lutheran High lost three matches by the score of 25-27, which coach Kathy Gebhardt said made the difference in the team finishing with two losses instead of two wins. “It’s good that we are that close with some good volleyball teams, but we have to find a way to finish sets like that so that we can win tough matches against good teams,” Gebhardt said. “We will continue to work as a team to eliminate errors and finish strong at the end of sets.”
Wayne2, Wisner-pilger 0
Lauren Pick finished with 10 kills for Wayne during a 25-12, 25-23 win. Teammate Hailey Backer added four ace serves, while Kiara Krusemark handed out 14 set assists for the Blue Devils.
Karrin Jindra’s seven kills led Wisner-Pilger. Rachel Otten and Ashley Brahmer had five and three blocks, respectively.
Fremont Bergan 2, LHNE 1
Lutheran High fell to Fremont Bergan 27-25, 24-26, 25-19. Junior outside hitter Becca Gebhardt led the Eagle hitting attack with 17 kills. Halle Berner added four ace serves, while Maddie Becker was credited with 17 set assists and 19 digs in the match.
Wisner-Pilger 2, Fremont Bergan 1
Karrin Jindra and Adi Meyer had eight and seven kills, respectively, during Wisner-Pilger’s 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 win. Meyer also had 13 digs for the Gators.
Wayne 2, LHNE 0
Wayne topped Lutheran High 27-25, 27-25. Lauren Pick recorded 11 kills and 16 digs to lead the Blue Devils. Hailey Backer followed with 14 digs, while Kiara Krusemark was credited with 21 set assists.
Becca Gebhardt’s 11 kills led Lutheran High. Maddie Becker and Chloe Spence combined to hand out 21 set assists, while Halle Berner had 24 digs.
LHNE 2, Wisner-Pilger 0
Becca Gebhardt had seven kills during Lutheran High’s 25-19, 25-16 win over Wisner-Pilger. Lauren Buhrman had two solo blocks for the Eagles, while Maddie Becker knocked down three ace serves.
Becker and Halle Berner each had eight digs.
Lily Otten’s five kills led Wisner-Pilger. Karrin Jindra had a team-leading four digs, while Adi Meyer finished with seven set assists.
Wayne 2, Fremont Bergan 0
Lauren Pick had even kills during Wayne’s 25-22, 25-23 win over Fremont Bergan. Teammates Emily Longe and Frankie Klausen each knocked down six kills. Hailey Backer finished with 11 digs, while Kiara Krusemark had 24 set assists.
NEXT UP
- Wayne (6-0) hosts Columbus Scotus, Tuesday.
- Wisner-Pilger (4-2) hosts West Point-Beemer, Tuesday.
- Lutheran High Northeast (5-2) hosts Norfolk Catholic, Tuesday.