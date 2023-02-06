WAYNE — Ponca and Wynot, the No. 1 seeds in the girls and boys bracket, respectively, came out on top as Lewis and Clark conference champions on Monday at the Rice Auditorium at Wayne State College.
Gracen Evans led the Indians with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting while going 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Dylan Heine led Wynot with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-8 on three-pointers.
For more on Monday's championships, be sure to check Tuesday's paper or epaper for the full story or go online to norfolkdailynews.com