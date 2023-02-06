WAYNE — Ponca and Wynot, the No. 1 seeds in the girls and boys bracket, respectively, came out on top as Lewis and Clark conference champions on Monday at the Rice Auditorium at Wayne State College.

Gracen Evans led the Indians with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting while going 6-for-8 from the free throw line.

Dylan Heine led Wynot with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-8 on three-pointers.

For more on Monday's championships, be sure to check Tuesday's paper or epaper for the full story or go online to norfolkdailynews.com

Tags

In other news

Elkhorn Valley leads big, then edges O'Neill 70-64

Elkhorn Valley leads big, then edges O'Neill 70-64

TILDEN — Class C No. 7 Elkhorn Valley went from leading by 22 points in the second quarter to needing a pair of crucial defensive stops in the final 22 seconds. However coincidental the symmetry, the result was the Falcons edging Class C No. 5 O'Neill 70-64 in a battle of ranked area boys ba…