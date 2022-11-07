Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale broke the national eight-man football record for most total yards in a career on Friday.
The senior quarterback had 376 total yards to go with five total touchdowns (one passing and four rushing) in a 40-28 win over Riverside in the Class D1 state quarterfinals.
This puts his career yardage total at 11,759, surpassing the original record set by Israel Loveall of Bagdad, Arizona, who reached 11,488 total yards in 2017.
Kuester and the Warriors will look to punch their ticket to the state championship game in Lincoln this Friday when they host North Platte St. Patrick’s in Neligh.