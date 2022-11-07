Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale broke the national eight-man football record for most total yards in a career on Friday.

The senior quarterback had 376 total yards to go with five total touchdowns (one passing and four rushing) in a 40-28 win over Riverside in the Class D1 state quarterfinals.

This puts his career yardage total at 11,759, surpassing the original record set by Israel Loveall of Bagdad, Arizona, who reached 11,488 total yards in 2017.

Kuester and the Warriors will look to punch their ticket to the state championship game in Lincoln this Friday when they host North Platte St. Patrick’s in Neligh.

Howells-Dodge comes out on top of five-set thriller

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge was looking for back-to-back state volleyball titles in the semifinals of the Class D2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships here at Pinnacle Bank Arena with an early Friday morning matchup with Shelton.

Cedar Catholic grabs ticket to D1 volleyball final

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic did its share to get to the Class D1 volleyball matchup everyone has been talking about with Norfolk Catholic in Saturday's state final at the Bob Devaney Sports Center here in Lincoln.

Howells-Dodge stifles DCS to advance

HOWELLS — A rematch of sorts tested the Howells-Dodge Jaguars early, but they responded quickly and never looked back in a 58-8 win over the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers of Benkelman in the Nebraska Class D2 state football quarterfinals on Friday at Howells Community Park.