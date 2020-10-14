Kosch named Norfolk boys golf coach

Lance Kosch has been selected as head boys golf coach at Norfolk High School. Coach Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as head boys golf coach last spring.
Coach Kosch has coached the Panther girls golf program for the past eight seasons. He will continue leading the Norfolk girls golf program. His teams have qualified for state three times. He has coached individual qualifiers each year with the top finisher a fifth.
Coach Kosch graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School and played collegiate golf at Northeast Community College and University of Nebraska at Kearney. Kosch is entering his 15th year of teaching business at Norfolk High School.
“Coach Kosch has an extensive golf background and a passion for teaching the game,” Norfolk activities director Ben Reis said. “He has a vision for off-season development and growing the game at the youth levels. I look forward to seeing him build on the success of the boys golf program.”