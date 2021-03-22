Chris Koozer has been selected as Norfolk High’s new football coach and ELL instructor at Norfolk Public Schools, pending board approval.
Koozer will join the Panther coaching staff after being the head football coach at Sidney High School for the past six seasons. Koozer also has been the head football coach at Bridgeport High School. Koozer also served as an assistant football coach at Grand Island Senior High for 12 years.
Koozer will succeed Tom Olson, who is retiring after 35 years of coaching at the school, including the past 23 as head coach. Olson compiled a record of 111-112. In addition to being the school’s longest-serving head coach, he also has the most wins in school history.
Koozer graduated from Hemingford High School in 1997. He played collegiately at Concordia University.
His wife, Amy, will teach at Norfolk Middle School, pending board approval. They have three children (Mitchell, 16; Jay, 14; and Braydan 10).
“I would like to thank the administration at Norfolk Public Schools for having faith in me. I’m looking forward to continuing the Panther football program tradition with the help of a great community and school,” Koozer said.
Ben Ries, Norfolk High’s activities director, cited Koozer’s experience, both at Sidney and Bridgeport as a head coach and as an assistant at a Class A school, as a valuable asset.
“He has knowledge in all areas of the game. His intensity, organization and leadership will be focused on physical, mental, and social development of the student-athletes,” Ries said. “I look forward to seeing the football program strive for the next level under his leadership.”