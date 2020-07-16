Koehlmoos wins gold at West Coast AAU Junior Olympic Games

LAS VEGAS — Norfolk track athlete Jamaya Koehlmoos traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the Amateur Athletic Union, West Coast Junior Olympic Games against the best 12-year-old girls in the west region of the United States this past weekend.
Koehlmoos won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash finals.
"I was really proud of myself and I thought it was really cool," Koehlmoos said. "My coaches were really proud of me and they were very overwhelmed."
In the 100-meter dash prelims Koehlmoos ran a 13.36 while Ily Barclay finished with a time of 13.33.
In the 100-meter dash final, Koehkmoos stepped it up a notch and ran a 13.26. She edged out Barclay by eight hundredths of a second.
"I looked at the times so I knew I had to push myself and try my best," Koehlmoos said.
Koehlmoos turned right back around and won the 200-meter dash final with a time of 26.94. The next closest finisher was Deauna Louis, who finished with a time of 27.48.
Koehlmoos will get back to work and prepare for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which will take place in Florida from Aug. 5-8.
Before then, she will run in the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday in Lincoln.
"I have to continue to work on my technique and mechanics," Koehlmoos said. "I'll go back to practicing four to five days a week again."
Results from the AAU Junior Olympic Games can be found online at aautrackandfield.org.