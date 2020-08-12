Koehlmoos places in Florida

SATELITE BEACH, Fla. — Jamaya Koehlmoos of Norfolk earned a couple of fifth-place finishes at the 2020 AAU National Track and Field meet which concluded here Saturday.
On Friday, Koehlmoos a seventh-grader-to-be at Norfolk Junior High School, ran the 200-meter dash in 26.99 seconds.
On Saturday, the 12-year-old ran the 100-meter dash in 13.23 seconds.
Anna Vidolova of New York won the 200 in a time of 25.54 while Makenzie Rogers of Forissant, Mo., won the 100 in a time of 12.55.
Koehlmoos was the lone representative from Nebraska at the meet.